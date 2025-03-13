Cooper Flagg Injury Could Impact Cards
Duke freshman sensation Cooper Flagg suffered an injury in the first half of the opening game of the 2025 ACC Tournament, sending shockwaves through the college basketball world. The potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft has been the face of college hoops this season, and any disruption to his momentum raises questions, not just about Duke’s tournament hopes but also the impact on his growing collectibles market.
On one hand, if Flagg’s injury proves minor, with him missing anywhere from one to two weeks, his card values should remain steady, if not receive a short-term boost.
Historically, young stars who overcome minor setbacks can see a spike in demand, as collectors and investors look to buy in anticipation of a triumphant return. Given Flagg’s already electric performances this season, missing a few games might even add to his lore if he returns to lead Duke to an NCAA Championship.
However, if this injury forces Flagg to miss the entire 2025 NCAA Tournament, the impact could be more significant. March Madness is where legends are cemented, players like Carmelo Anthony and Zion Williamson saw their collectibles soar due to deep tournament runs.
A prolonged absence might cause a dip in short-term value, as hype shifts to other stars making deep postseason impacts. Still, his long-term trajectory remains strong, as his NBA Draft status and pro potential remain unchanged.
For collectors, this moment presents both risk and opportunity. Those confident in Flagg’s long-term future may see any dip as a buying opportunity, while short-term investors could look to move cards before further uncertainty arises.