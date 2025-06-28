Cooper Flagg's Mom Jokes She Won't Pay More Than $1 for Dallas Mavericks Rookie Card
Like previous number one picks before him, Cooper Flagg is projected to have a big year ahead of him in the hobby. The thing is, the rookie’s mother jokingly said he won’t go over $1 for his cards.
As seen in a video shared by Chime on X, Kelly Cooper was asked how much he would pay for a rookie card featuring his son. The Dallas Mavericks star’s mom then replied she won’t spend more than a dollar for it. Her son ended up with a flabbergasted look on his face after hearing that response.
The video then went on to feature highlights of the interview, including one reason why Kelly married Cooper’s father, playing ball, and how the rookie played with kids older than he was years ago.
RELATED: It's Official, Cooper Flagg Gets His First Professional Card
Even though Mama Kelly won’t spend that much on his son’s cards, the hobby is going the opposite direction for him. This year’s number one draft pick is projected to be a game-changer for the Mavs, especially with the departure of Luka Doncic last season. Flagg is expected to be a foundational piece for Dallas and help the team contend again in the coming campaign.
Of course, that’s a very big possibility with Flagg in the lineup. Even with Kyrie Irving expected to miss most of next season, having him and a healthy Anthony Davis is more than enough to make the Mavericks a good team in the Western Conference. If that happens sometime soon, Mama Kelly’s one dollar wish won’t be a reality anymore.
The State of Cooper Flagg Basketball Cards in the Market
As it stands, there isn’t a true rookie card of Cooper Flagg in a Dallas Mavericks jersey out in the market yet. One good option for collectors at this point in time is his 2024-25 Bowman University Chrome Refractor, which goes for $42 on eBay.
RELATED: The Amazing Draft Night Cards of LeBron, Kobe and other NBA Greats
Of course, that’s just for a raw copy of the said card. A gem-mint PSA 10 is worth more. That being said, it’s currently valued at $255 on ALT, making it a good card to go for before the new NBA season begins.
However, collectors should keep in mind that these Cooper Flagg cards in his Duke jersey may go down in price once Topps releases their licensed NBA card sets soon. When that happens, people will flock to these products and the demand for Flagg’s collegiate cards will most likely take a downward trend.
The Verdict on Cooper Flagg Cards
RELATED: Spud Webb Basketball Cards Get the Kevin Hart Treatment
Since there are only Cooper Flagg cards featuring him in a Duke uniform right now, one move to consider is to flip them for a quick buck. This will help collectors get more profit in preparation for the Mavs star’s true rookie cards down the line. For those who intend to truly collect him, though, keeping those college cards will never be a bad idea.
In all of these, it would seem Mama Kelly’s one-dollar wish for his son’s cards won’t be a reality at all. With a lot of eyes on the Duke star, it only makes sense for Flagg’s card to dominate the market in the coming months.