Shohei Ohtani Topps Foil Gold Has been pulled, why it matters
Not too often does a current non 1/1 or low numbered card make headline news. With some cards being mass produced, or offer different variations of the same card, it can lack the wow factor. Yesterday, it seemed we were going down the same path, when someone pulled the 2025 Topps Gold Holo Foil of Shohei Ohtani numbered to 50. This card is a great find, especially when it was pulled from their local Target store.
The reason Topps grabbed this story, and the reason that this card is extra special, is because its card number 50/50.
If you remember, Shohei Ohtani rewrote the record books last season becoming the first MLB player to join the 50/50 club. The LA Dodgers star went on to having one of the greatest years last season's hitting 54 home runs and stealing 59 stolen bases. And in Ohtani fashion, he became the first to do it, in the same night.
This card is absolutely stunning too. From the gold foil, to the iconic Dodger blues, and to finish it off being card number 50/50, this card is definitely going to attract a lot of attention. While it may not fetch $173,240 like the 2024 Topps 50/50 Club Dynasty Ohtani Card (true 1/1, per Goldin), but it will surely fetch a premium.
The 3x MVP is poised to have another epic summer, with being cleared to pitch in 2025. The last time he started over 25 games, he finished 4th in the Cy Young, and 2nd in the MVP voting. This year may be better than his last, and that’s exciting.