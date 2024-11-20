Dalton Knecht: The Lakers’ Sharpshooter Collectors Should Keep An Eye On
Collectors need to take a serious look at Dalton Knecht because his recent explosive performances showcase star potential, making his rookie cards an undervalued treasure. With a record-breaking 3-point shooting display and the ability to dominate games under pressure, Knecht is proving he can be a cornerstone for the Lakers' future. As his on-court success grows, the demand and value of his rookie cards are bound to soar.
There’s no doubt that the sports world loves an underdog story, and Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht is delivering one that’s captivating for both fans and collectors alike. When Rui Hachimura went down with a sprained ankle, few could have predicted that his temporary absence would open the door for Knecht to rewrite the narrative of the Lakers’ season. But in just one week, Knecht has not only stepped up, but he’s also emerged as one of the best shooters in basketball today.
Knecht’s recent performances have been nothing short of spectacular. Over his last three starts, he’s put up an incredible 88 points, shooting an astonishing 61% from the floor and 62% from beyond the arc. The pinnacle came during Tuesday’s electrifying 124-118 victory over the Utah Jazz, where Knecht delivered a jaw-dropping 37-point performance. He tied the rookie record for three-pointers in a single game, draining nine from deep, and at one point scored an unbelievable 22 consecutive points for the Lakers in the second half.
What makes Knecht’s emergence so exciting is the timing. The Lakers, a team with championship aspirations, have been searching for consistent perimeter shooting to complement stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Knecht’s ability to stretch the floor and his confidence under pressure make him the perfect fit for this role. His seamless transition from a promising prospect to a game-changer has fans buzzing and collectors scrambling to add his rookie cards to their portfolios.
For card enthusiasts, Dalton Knecht is quickly becoming a must-have player. Here is one essential autographed rookie card that every collector should consider acquiring:
2023 Bowman U Chrome - Dalton Knecht 1st Prospects Auto PSA 10
This card showcases Knecht in his pre-NBA days at Tennessee, offering a sleek design and his signature. It’s a fantastic option for collectors who appreciate his journey from college standout to professional star. If Knecht can continue wowing NBA fans and hobby enthusiasts, there is no better time than the present to start establishing a collection of Knecht's cards.
From a pricing perspective, recent sales of his 2023 Bowman U Chrome Base Prospects Autograph range from roughly $112 on the low side to as much as $160 on the high side. When it comes to the Graded Version of his 2023 Bowman U Chrome Base Prospects Autograph recent sales range from roughly $177 on the low side to as high as $221 on the high saide, with the graded color variation yielding prices in the $400 range.
Dalton Knecht’s meteoric rise is a testament to his hard work, talent, and undeniable ability to shine in the spotlight. As his star continues to ascend, his rookie cards are poised to become some of the most sought-after items in the hobby. Lakers fans and collectors alike should act fast as Knecht’s stock is shooting up as quickly as his three-pointers.