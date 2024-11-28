Finally a Happy Home for Your Unwanted Commons!
"Kids love cards, recognition, kindness and love. Thank you for putting a smile on their faces." This was the response I received from collector Ryan Peoples when I expressed some doubt as to whether the kids he routed my cards to would enjoy 1989 Fleer. While Ryan may have typed it quickly and casually, the sentiment hit me hard because I knew just how true it was, both as a father and as someone who was once a kid myself. Recognition, love, and kindness, in any form, are a really big deal.
Nearly every collector I know eventually hits a point in the Hobby where they realize maybe more isn't always better. At some point, they simply have too many cards and feel the need to downsize. Sure, they can always put the cards on Facebook Marketplace or Craig's List, but wouldn't it be great if these unwanted cards could somehow make a difference in someone's life?
That's where I was just a couple weeks ago when I ran across Ryan's post on the Bluesky social media platform. (You can also find Ryan on Twitter/X.)
An hour later, this 800-count box of Fleer cards was making its way through the postal system to Idaho Falls.
Much of the year, cards sent to Ryan end up one of three places: with the kids at the school where his wife's a teacher, with the kids (or "kids at heart") who visit Ryan in his professional capacity as an infusion clinic pharmacist, or with the fans that come to Idaho Falls Chukars (Pioneer League) baseball games.
As the holidays near, however, the cards may end up somewhere else. "My family has always been very involved in Operation Christmas Child. We have made shoeboxes for kids well over a decade. I started making trading card packs for shoeboxes last year as well. This year I placed about 10,000 cards in packs for over 300 shoeboxes."
Ryan's philosophy is a simple one: "I try to use cards to make kids smile and bring positivity as much as I can, and I hope others will do the same." If you have spare card to donate, Ryan would love to hear from you. Catch him on Twitter/X or Bluesky and he'll provide the details. Just one small caveat: remember to check for Billy Ripken cards before you put that 1989 Fleer box in the mail. These cards are going to kids after all!