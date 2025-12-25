Pro Golfers Have a Lot to Share on Social Media This Holiday Season
The holiday season is part of the golf offseason, and it's where we learn the most about what many players do in their free time.
Around Christmas many golfers and their families share on social media what they are up to, and the Dan Evans Show found some of the coolest activities they could find.
First, the freshly departed LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka took a trip with his family to New York City and did the Home Alone experience. Featuring a four-hour limo ride, pizza, and ice cream, the Home Alone experience is one of the top attractions in NYC for Christmas.
In contrast, John Daly looks at Christmas as a seasonal job. For obvious reasons, he dresses up as Santa every year.
In his own words, “Santa is someone who eats and drinks [horribly] but is always up the next day for work.”
Bubba Watson and Rory McIlroy don’t exactly have traditions, but instead interesting takes on the holiday.
Watson is known to be a poor gift giver. He often gives golfing gifts to family and friends who don’t golf, as well as signed memorabilia from himself. It’s all in good fun, and fans find it hilarious.
McIlroy, however, said he doesn’t like Christmas food. He mentioned multiple poorly cooked recipes he didn’t like, leading fans to wonder if Rory doesn’t like the food, or didn’t like the chef.
