First card in Topps Series One for the Past 15 years
Being the cover athlete for Topps products is a great honor, but so is having the very first card in the set. Below we'll look at the past 15 players whose cards were chosen to be the leading card in the Topps Series I set.
1. 2025 Shohei Ohtani
2. 2024 Ronald Acuña Jr.
3. 2023 Juan Soto
4. 2022 Shohei Ohtani
5. 2021 Fernando Tatis Jr.
6. 2020 Mike Trout
7. 2019 Ronald Acuña Jr.
8. 2018 Aaron Judge
9. 2017 Kris Bryant
10. 2016 Mike Trout
11. 2015 Derek Jeter
12. 2014 Mike Trout
13. 2013 Bryce Harper
14. 2012 Ryan Braun
15. 2011 Ryan Braun
