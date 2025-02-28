Collectibles On SI

First card in Topps Series One for the Past 15 years

Being the cover athlete for Topps products is a great honor, but so is having the very first card in the set. Below we'll look at the past 15 players whose cards were chosen to be the leading card in the Topps Series I set.

Image Courtesy of COMC

Leading off the Topps Baseball Series I is an honor given to the game's brightest stars. In this article, we look at past card designs and the players chosen to be No. 1.

1. 2025 Shohei Ohtani

2025 Topps Shohei Ohtani #1
Ohtani, fresh off a 2024 World Series triumph and MVP season, leads off the 2025 Topps flagship product. / Image Courtesy of Sports Cards Pro

2. 2024 Ronald Acuña Jr.

2024 Topps Series I Ronald Acuna Jr.
Acuña won the NL MVP in 2023, leading the league in runs and stolen bases and finishing fourth in home runs with 41. / Image Courtesy of Beckett

3. 2023 Juan Soto

2023 Topps Juan Soto #1
Soto leads off the 2023 set in a Padres uniform. He spent the entire 2023 season in San Diego, finishing sixth in MVP voting and making his third All-Star appearance. / Image Courtesy of eBay

4. 2022 Shohei Ohtani

2022 Topps Shohei Ohtani #1
A year after winning his first MVP Award, Ohtani was the first card in 2022 Topps. He'd go on to have a historic season, finishing fourth in Cy Young voting while hitting 34 home runs and 95 RBI with a .356 on-base percentage. / Image Courtesy of eBay

5. 2021 Fernando Tatis Jr.

2021 Topps Fernando Tatis Jr. #1
Entering his third season, Tatis was one of baseball's biggest stars. His 2021 campaign was his best, leading the league in home runs with 42 and earning his first All-Star appearance. He was suspended all of 2022 for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy. / Image Courtesy of eBay

6. 2020 Mike Trout

2020 Topps Mike Trout #1
Trout was coming off one of his best years, winning his 3rd MVP in 2019. It is the last season he has had 600 or more plate appearances. / Image Courtesy of COMC

7. 2019 Ronald Acuña Jr.

2019 Topps Rookie Gold Cup Ronald Acuna
2019 Topps Rookie Gold Cup. After winning NL Rookie of the Year, Acuna earned the first spot in 2019 Topps. / Image Courtesy of Sports Cards Pro

8. 2018 Aaron Judge

2018 Topps Aaron Judge #1
After hitting 52 home runs in 2017 and winning AL Rookie of the Year and coming in 2nd in AL MVP voting, Judge's star was as high as ever in 2018. / Image Courtesy of COMC

9. 2017 Kris Bryant

2017 Topps Kris Bryant #1
After helping lead the Chicago Cubs to the franchise's first World Series title since 1908, Kris Bryant was featured as the first card in 2017 Topps. / Image Courtesy of eBay

10. 2016 Mike Trout

2016 Topps Mike Trout #1
Image Courtesy of eBay

11. 2015 Derek Jeter

2015 Topps Derek Jeter
After going on a farewell tour in 2014, Jeter led off for the final time in 2015 Topps. / Image Courtesy of COMC

12. 2014 Mike Trout

2014 Topps Mike Trout
Trout led the league in runs and walks in 2013, finishing second in AL MVP voting. / Image Courtesy of COMC

13. 2013 Bryce Harper

2013 Topps Bryce Harper #1
Harper was an All-Star in his first season in the majors, winning the NL Rookie of the Year in 2012. / Image Courtesy of COMC

14. 2012 Ryan Braun

2012 Topps Ryan Braun #1
Braun was the NL MVP in 2011. He made #1 for the second year in a row. It was the third year in a row that a Brewer was made the first card in Series I. Prince Fielder was card #1 in 2010. / Image Courtesy of COMC

15. 2011 Ryan Braun

2011 Topps Ryan Braun
In 2011, Braun was in the middle of five straight All-Star appearances. He won the NL MVP in 2011, leading the league in slugging percentage and OPS. / Image Courtesy of COMC

Published |Modified
