Frank Thomas Gives Away Rare No Name Rookie Card at Topps Rip Night
One of the highlights of Topps' most recent Rip Night was when Hall of Famer Frank Thomas gave away a no-name version of his Topps rookie card. The card was given away as part of a raffle at Top Shelf Sports Cards in Elgin, IL, which was hosting the Rip Night event.
The no-name error card has been graded only 280 times by PSA, revealing how scarce the card is - a PSA 10, the only card with that grade, sold for over $170,000 in 2022. Even low-grade versions sell for a pretty penny. A PSA 4 sold for more than $5,000 in December 2024.
When asked about the error rookie card, Thomas said he didn't know his Topps rookie card showed him in his Auburn college uniform. He was also surprised by the value of the PSA 10 version of his rookie card.
Topps released several versions of the No Name rookie card in this year's 2025 Series 1 baseball set in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the 1990 release. The card can be found in various parallel versions.
If you're planning to look in the market for a no-name Thomas rookie card, the post below is very helpful in detecting authentic error cards from fake ones, which have proliferated the market.