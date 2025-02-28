Topps Finest 97 Release Day, Chris Potter Pulls Rare Auto
Topps Finest X-Men 97 hit shelves at card shops and comic book stores. The product has delivered so far for fans, with its combination of cool inserts, case hits and autographs from the various voice actors from the new series and those from the original X-Men show that reprised their roles or took on new ones in the 97 reboot.
This week Topps posted a video from a rip night at Golden Apple Comics which included original and returning X-Men cast members Lenora Zann (Rogue) and Chris Potter (Gambit X-Men 92 and Cable X-Men 97). During the event, Chris Potter pulled a rare George Buza autograph card (the voice actor for fan favorite Beast) from Finest to the cheers and applause of those in attendance. It was a moment that was reminiscent of when the Miz pulled a rare auto of the Rock during Topps most recent Rip Night event. The only thing that might have made that pull better would have been if Potter had pulled his own auto had it been in the product or a rare Cable card, but nonetheless it was still a very cool moment that fans and collectors got to share with a few original cast members.
Since its release, I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen from Finest X-Men 97. The autos appear to be three to four per case which while on the lower end should contribute to their scarcity and value for collectors. Currently, the autos of the original cast members are selling quite well with a Cal Dodd Wolverine auto recently selling for $400 per 130 point. Hopefully fans any collectors like myself will continue to see more X-Men 97 products from Topps going forward.