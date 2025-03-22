George Foreman Cards and Collectibles to Remember Him
On Friday, March 21st the world of professional boxing was shocked to learn of the passing of one the greatest to ever step into the ring. That’s right, heavyweight champion George Foreman, who was known inside the ring for his devastating power and unforgettable comebacks, and outside the ring for his warm personality and fan-friendly nature had died at the age of 76.
In 1968, George Foreman captured the hearts and minds of boxing fans everywhere when won Olympic Gold, but it wasn’t until 1973 that his professional career took off in unforgettable fashion when he defeated the then unbeaten Joe Frazier to capture the heavyweight championship.
RELATED: Muhammad Ali's Most Graded Sports Cards and Their Prices
His career, like most in the boxing world, would have its fair share of ups and downs. In 1974, for example, Muhammad Ali would defeat Foreman in the historic “Rumble in the Jungle” stopping his undefeated streak of 40 wins in a row, dead in its tracks.
However, in 1976, Foreman would regain his proverbial composure and defeat Ron Lyle by KO, and then defeat Joe Frazier, Scott LeDoux, and John “Dino” Denis all by a TKO, enhancing his professional record at the time to an impressive 44-1.
RELATED : Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: The Impact on Their Legacy and The Hobby
The latter part of the 1970’s, all of the 1980’s and even most of the 1990’s, would see the remaining 31 fights that would solidify his career as nothing short of legendary. His career record across 81 fights would settle with 76 wins (68 by way of knockout) and just 5 total losses.
Not only were the 1980's known for a majority of Foreman's fights its also as the decade where collectors will find his 1983 Rookie Card. That's right his 1983 Topps Olympians card is considered a rookie card and a Hand Signed PSA 10 Graded version of the card recently sold for $599.99 via eBay.
RELATED : $2 Million Vintage Sports Card Collection Sold
As a collector of sports memorabilia, there’s no question that Foreman’s collectibles remain among some of the most prized in boxing. His signed gloves, vintage fight posters, and graded rookie cards are certainly not cheap by any means and in the wake of his passing, these collectibles could begin to sell at an even higher premium.