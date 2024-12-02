Hank Aaron Autographed BMW MINI Cooper?
As I am perusing through Facebook, minding my own business waiting on the Patriots vs the Colts game to come on, I nonchalantly come across a red MINI Cooper. I start strolling along when I realize something odd about the post…it was in the Out or Safe Facebook page. The Out or Safe page on Facebook gives their professional opinions on whether a particular baseball autograph is real or fake. So why is this car listed on here?
My first reaction was someone accidentally posted it, trying to sell it for some extra money, when I noticed something extremely unique. The second picture, on the inside of the passenger visor, is a beautiful autograph of Hank Aaron. The signature was also inscribed with his jersey number 44.
The new owner of the car posted this on the Out or Safe page, asking for an opinion of the auto, which was deemed “safe”. Safe on this page means in their professional opinion, the autograph in question is real.
Now I need to find out why Hank Aaron signed this car.
Apparently, Hank Aaron was not satisfied with being just the all-time home run leader at the time of his retirement (later passed by Barry Bonds), and one of the greatest players ever. Hank Aaron wanted to be known for more.
One of his business ventures was opening a BMW car dealership. Back in 1999, Aaron opened his first location in Union City, GA, until 2008.
Per an article written in the Atlantamagazine.com back in 2011, it states that Aaron would give out an autographed baseball for each card sold. But still, why autograph a car?
After some digging around, I found an article back in 2000 (theautochannel.com), it confirmed that Hank Aaron signed the first 44 cars sold, his jersey number, calling it the “Signature Series”.
While I cannot confirm, I am assuming the “Signature Series” was a hit, since the signed car on the Out of Safe page was a 2004.
I cannot imagine buying a car, to drive and enjoy, only to find out it was signed by an all-time great like Hank Aaron. What would I do? Sell it? Keep it and never drive again? Change out the visor, and display it in my man cave?
What would you do in this situation?
One thing I do know, it would be a great story to tell.