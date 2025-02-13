Honoring Baseball’s Roots: Rickwood Field Insert Cards in 2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball

𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐊: Rickwood Field insert cards honor the history of the oldest existing professional baseball park in the United States.



Commemorating last year’s “MLB at Rickwood” game between the Giants and Cardinals, these cards showcase game-used relics from that very… pic.twitter.com/myGoRgPVFZ