Topps Series 1 Baseball: Where Can I Buy The Flagship Set
One of the biggest signs that a new basbeall season is getting closer starts with the release of Topps Series 1 Baseball.
The flagship set, which will be released Wednesday, features New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge on the cover and one of the most-anticipated sets of the year.
The set marks the release of the first Topps card product of the year, featuring the largest base set in any sport — 990 cards — spanning Series 1, Series 2 and Update Series. Series 2 and Update will be released later this year.
Where do you buy 2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball? There are several ways to do so.
If you're someone who likes to shop online, look no further than the Topps website. You can pre-order a hobby box there. You can also buy boxes on eBay. Those typically take a week to reach your home.
Most collectors will want to get their hands on the cards as soon as they come out, meaning they will go to their local card store to buy boxes and packs. You can check Topps' official website for all stores that sell official products like Series 1 Baseball.
Some places are actually giving away cards. Look for those giveaways on X and Instagram.
Arriving just after the Super Bowl and just as spring training begins, Series 1 sets the tone for the season with its new designs and the first cards of this year's rookies.