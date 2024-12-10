Hornets’ Grant Williams Breaks Into the Hobby
We've all heard about the six figure Luka Doncic rookie card that Grant Williams pulled at Fanatics Fest a few months ago - a pull that not only shocked the crowd, but also solidified his presence in the hobby. Since then, the Charlotte Hornets forward has fully embraced the hobby, connecting with fans, hosting live breaks, and showcasing a genuine passion for what makes collecting special.
While some might expect a professional basketball player to treat breaks more like a business transaction, collectors get exactly the opposite with Grant Williams. He engages with viewers about his season and significant career moments, as well as his personal collecting preferences. His relatable approach and enthusiasm for the hobby truly mirror that of any other collector.
Grant's recent engagement in the hobby is a reminder of the significant impact athletes can have on the collecting community. The rise of athletes starting to collect cards, grows our space - while providing fans with an opportunity to connect with them in a different light. This opens the door to some exciting possibilities in the future. Imagine walking into The National and seeing Grant Williams breaking boxes and interacting with fans. It could create a relatable environment rarely seen live amongst collectors.
Grant Williams "breaking" into the hobby is another small reminder of how sports cards continue to grow as a cultural phenomenon. As more athletes continue to join, they continue to raise awareness and bring increasing amounts of excitement to card collecting.