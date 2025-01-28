How Much Is This Rare Patrick Mahomes Card Worth?
While he’s already won three titles, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are on the brink of becoming the first team to achieve the 3-peat, winning three Super Bowls in a row. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Patrick Mahomes cards are some of the most sought after cards in the hobby.
Little did I know that my journey to the 757 Card Show in Virginia Beach would put me face to face with one of his rarest rookie cards.
I’d heard from a hobby friend that one of the dealers at the show had a special story - he had one of the rarest Patrick Mahomes rookie cards in existence. I’d met this individual at shows multiple times the past few years so I finally mustered up the courage to ask him about it. I’m glad I did, as he was not only happy to share the story but happened to reach in his case and hand me the card.
This wasn’t just any Patrick Mahomes rookie card. This was the 2017 Select Patrick Mahomes Prizm Black 1/1 Rookie #247 in a BGS 9.5 slab. Some would argue maybe one of the most sought after non autographed rookie cards behind the Prizm black finite.
As a reference, a black finite auto was recently listed on Ebay for $2.5m.
What’s notable about the story is that this collector actually pulled this card himself out of a hobby box back in 2018. Even more remarkably is that he’s an actual Chiefs fan, and has held onto it through the multiple Super Bowl appearances and victories. Just imagine that feeling of pulling one of the greatest cards of one of the greatest players for your team. It doesn't get much better than that.
With Mahomes on the verge of winning his third Super Bowl in a row we will have to wait and see what happens to the value of this card.