$2 Million Patrick Mahomes Card Listed On eBay
Right before the start of the NFL playoffs, one of Patrick Mahomes’s best rookie cards has been listed on eBay.
2017 Panini Prizm Patrick Mahomes Black Finite Rookie Auto RC 1/1 BGS 9.5: Link to listing
Since its inception in 2012, Prizm Football has become one of the most important products in the hobby. Back in the day, collectors did not anticipate these cards would become as valuable as they are today.
In 2017 Prizm Football, there were 100 players on the autograph checklist and 14 different parallels, ranging from non-numbered Green and Disco parallels to the 1-of-1 Black Finite and White Sparkle cards.
Mahomes is no stranger to having his cards sell in the six- to seven-figure range. He has over 120 cards that have sold for more than $100,000 and two that have sold for over $1 million. This card listed on eBay could become the third.
To put some perspective on these sales: 2021 was one of the peaks of sports card prices in the history of the secondary market. Mahomes’s top three sales are all from that year, with his most expensive card being the 1-of-1 National Treasures Rookie Shield Autograph. Anyone who attended the National Sports Collectors Convention may remember this card on display at a booth, as it was sold just before the show.
Mahomes is one of the only active quarterbacks with multiple Super Bowl wins, and his prices reflect that. His cards are among the most expensive in the league and have held that status for quite some time.
When comparing Mahomes’s cards to other top quarterback Prizm cards in the league, it’s not particularly close. Prizm Basketball saw a massive jump in production in 2018. Prizm Football, however, lagged by about a year. For example, this difference in production explains why the prices and population reports for Joe Burrow’s cards compared to Josh Allen’s are so much wilder.
2018 Prizm Football marked a major change in the configuration of base cards. Panini added a base card and a Silver Prizm to each player’s print run. In 2017, only Silver Prizms were produced, and they were as common as base cards. However, in 2018, Silver Prizms became rarer and harder to find. That’s why, if you look at the population reports for Silver Prizms after 2017, the PSA 10 population is significantly lower.
As we head into the playoffs, Mahomes’s Prizm rookie card is valued around $5,200, while his base Prizm autograph is priced at approximately $14,000.
With the Chiefs securing the number one seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, Mahomes’s prices tend not to fluctuate much due to his remarkable career. However, it will be interesting to see what another deep playoff run could do for his card values.