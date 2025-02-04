Jalen Hurts: Should We Be Bullish on the Philadelphia QB's Cards?
It sometimes feels that more is made of Jalen Hurts' weaknesses as a quarterback, rather than his strengths. This season is yet another example of a situation where fans and pundits seemed more negative about Philadelphia's chances and Hurts' ceiling than the team's win-loss record would suggest. It took people awhile to get onboard after a 2-2 start to the season. Even as Philadelphia were busy winning 12 of 13 games to end the season, the Lions seemed to get more shine in the NFC. And, Hurts was squarely second fiddle to Saquon Barkley as he put up a season for the ages.
Hurts' reputation in the football world feels somewhat mirrored by his place in The Hobby. While he's 46-20 in his career as a starter (third-best win percentage among active QBs behind only Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson), he trails significantly when it comes to Card Value and Market Cap per Card Ladder. While we've looked at the gap between Mahomes and his AFC rivals Jackson and Josh Allen, Hurts is nowhere near Allen, Joe Burrow, or Justin Herbert, and is significantly less sought-after than Jackson.
Of course, Hurts is not as flashy a passer as any of those four QBs, but he's still putting together a more-than-solid resume. The man has 127 total touchdowns in 66 games. Over 14,500 passing yards, and more than 3,000 rushing yards. He is already third in all-time rushing TDs by a quarterback with 55, and should end his career at the top of that list. He should go down as one of the greatest rushing quarterbacks ever. And beyond that, Hurts wins.
Hurts and Philadelphia look well positioned for the near-future as well. With the Lions losing offensive guru Ben Johnson, there's little reason to believe Hurts can't be right back in an NFC title game, or perhaps the Super Bowl, again next year.
More importantly, however, is the chance that Hurts has Sunday. To dethrone the mighty Chiefs and the GOAT-in-the-making Mahomes. To win a ring in only his fifth season in the league. With the Chiefs potentially locking in to make life difficult to Barkley, could Hurts have a flashier-than-usual effort here? And if he's the QB to stand in the way of a Mahomes' three-peat, could he push his way into that next tier of the football hobby?
Looking at Hurts' top cards over at Card Ladder, it's interesting to note that only two of the top 55 Hurts sales happened after 2023. Perhaps top-end Hurts collectors have been holding to his cards, believing that he will continue to improve, win, and get more time in the national spotlight and discourse. It will be fascinating to see what happens if Hurts can put together a Super Bowl MVP-like performance and bring a title back to Philadelphia.
Still only 26, there seems a real chance that Hurts' career may be more appreciated in retrospect. While he doesn't capture the attention of rivals like Mahomes, Jackson, and Allen - he is showing that he wins football games. If this continues for another five years, his place in football history and the hobby will be harder to ignore. It's hard to imagine he can become a truly top-tier QB in the eyes of The Hobby, but there's certainly room for growth. The chance to take a giant leap in that regard awaits Jalen Hurts on Sunday.