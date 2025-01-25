Red Cross Wildfire Relief Efforts: Collectors Can Now Bid On Saquon Barkley's NFL Divisional Playoff Jersey
Saquon Barkley, who is one of the NFL's most talented running backs, is admired by both collectors and fans for his on-field brilliance as well as his character off the field. With that said, I find the ongoing auction of his game-worn jersey from the Eagles' divisional playoff victory over the Rams to be a remarkable opportunity to not only own a piece of his game but to also help the lives of those that have been devastated by the California wildfires.
Barkley’s jersey, worn during his historic performance on Sunday, January 19, 2025, when he rushed for a franchise playoff record of 205 yards and two touchdowns, is already drawing significant attention. With more than 20 bids and surpassing $20,000, it’s poised to become a highly coveted piece of NFL history. But what makes this auction truly special is the purpose behind it: all proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross to support disaster relief efforts.
The Eagles organization, showing tremendous leadership and community commitment, has pledged $500,000 toward these efforts. Alongside Barkley’s jersey, other memorabilia from that game, such as an official game ball and additional jerseys, will also be auctioned. These contributions highlight the collective effort by the team to extend their impact beyond the field of play.
For collectors and fans alike, owning a piece of history like Barkley’s jersey is incredibly special. But knowing that your bid contributes to helping communities in crisis? That’s priceless. This is a moment where fandom meets compassion, and I can’t think of a better way to honor both Barkley’s legacy and the Red Cross’s mission than for the hobby community to bid on these types of auctions.