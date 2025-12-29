Eagles' Head-Scratching Season Summed Up With One Really Ugly Stat
The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are now 11-5 this season after they beat the Buffalo Bills 13-12 in lousy weather on the road in Week 17. Despite the fact that they easily won their division and have a chance to host a first round playoff game, they've spent most of the season dealing with rumors and reports about discontent and answering questions about why they don't look better.
That dichotomy was on full display Sunday as they took a 13-0 lead near the end of the second quarter and then proceeded to punt on every single possession in the second half except for quarterback Jalen Hurts kneel the ball to run out the clock on the final play of the game. But Hurts did so, fittingly, out of the victory formation.
The Eagles won again. Despite the fact that Hurts did not complete a single pass in the second half. When they needed to run the clock out to preserve the win, they did not. They went three-and-out on four straight possessions before that one-play drive where Hurts took a knee.
And yet! This somehow isn't that strange for Philadelphia. They are now 3-0 this season when Jalen Hurts has fewer than five passing yards in a half. There have only been ten instances of a team having less than five passing yards in a half all season. And yet the Eagles have accounted for three of those halfs and they've won every single time.
The Eagles have only played 32 halfs this season which means it happens about 10-percent of the time. And they just keep winning. And Hurts has thrown a career-high 25 touchdown passes this season.
It's just amazing. The only thing that makes sense about this Eagles team is that nothing makes sense.