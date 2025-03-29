Collectibles On SI

James Wood, Charlie Condon Earn 2025 Bowman Cover

Cole Benz

Sep 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood (29) slides into third base after hitting a triple against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood (29) slides into third base after hitting a triple against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Topps announced today on X (formerly Twitter) that Nationals James Wood and Rockies Charlie Condon earned cover boy honors for this year's Bowman product, a product that is one of the most hyped in the hobby each year.

James Wood is a 22 year-old outfielder who made his MLB debut last year on July 1st. Originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in the second round Wood rose through the ranks to be one of the most highly touted prospects in baseball. The blockbuster trade that brought Juan Soto to the Padres in 2023 sent Woods to the Nationals.

In 79 games last season Wood hit .264 with nine home runs and 41 RBI.

Charlie Condon is early in his professional baseball career. Drafted just last July with the No. 3 overall pick, Condon only got a little taste of pro ball in 2024. He hit a meager .180, albeit in only a 25 game sample size.

But Condon is a former collegiate star, winning three top awards last season. The SEC Player of the Year, the Dick Howser Award, and the prestigious Golden Spikes Award. Regardless of the sub 200 average last year, Condon is still held in high regards by baseball executives and scouts throughout the league.

A release date has not been announced.

MORE COLLECTIBLES UPDATES

Published |Modified
Cole Benz
COLE BENZ

After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz

Home/Inside the Hobby