James Wood, Charlie Condon Earn 2025 Bowman Cover
Topps announced today on X (formerly Twitter) that Nationals James Wood and Rockies Charlie Condon earned cover boy honors for this year's Bowman product, a product that is one of the most hyped in the hobby each year.
James Wood is a 22 year-old outfielder who made his MLB debut last year on July 1st. Originally drafted by the San Diego Padres in the second round Wood rose through the ranks to be one of the most highly touted prospects in baseball. The blockbuster trade that brought Juan Soto to the Padres in 2023 sent Woods to the Nationals.
In 79 games last season Wood hit .264 with nine home runs and 41 RBI.
Charlie Condon is early in his professional baseball career. Drafted just last July with the No. 3 overall pick, Condon only got a little taste of pro ball in 2024. He hit a meager .180, albeit in only a 25 game sample size.
But Condon is a former collegiate star, winning three top awards last season. The SEC Player of the Year, the Dick Howser Award, and the prestigious Golden Spikes Award. Regardless of the sub 200 average last year, Condon is still held in high regards by baseball executives and scouts throughout the league.
A release date has not been announced.