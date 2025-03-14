2025 Bowman's First Images from Topps
Topps released the first images of their famous, prospect oriented Bowman product for 2025. The first images released on Topps' social media sites featured Jac Caglianone, one of Kansas City's top prospects. They subsequently released the images of the Brewer's second rated prospect, international free agent signee Jesus Made. The image is the first to show what the "1st" icon looks like, and features Made's inscription "My 1st Bowman auto" in bright blue ink to match the parallel color out of 150.
It's a fairly simple, yet elegant design that features an arched-bordered frame with the player cropped, looking like they're popping out of the frame. The 'Bowman Chrome' icon sits in the upper left, while the 1st for those in the product for the first time is in the upper right.
The team name, logo, and player position were placed at the bottom. The framed design helps with centering when it comes to judging for grading. Photos of the back are yet to be released, so it remains to be seen how that will help when it comes to deciding whether to sub or not.
Jesus Made will surely be a chase in the 2025 product. Though a checklist has not been released, No. 3 draft pick from 2024 Charlie Condon was held over and will also be a high chase this year. He's cards from Panini Prospect Edition make the Rockies one of the more expensive teams in breaks around the community.
Other chases, according to the post, include JJ Wetherholt (No. 7 pick in 2024 and St. Louis' #1 prospect), and Kevin McGonigle (CB Pick No. 37 Overall and Detroit's #3 prospect).
There hasn't an exact date, but the Topps' post on X (formerly Twitter) said the product will release in May.