Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Revenge Tour for Celtics
Jayson Tatum in 8 short years has propelled himself into a superstar level player. At the tender age of 26, Tatum is a 5X All-Star, 4X All-NBA, 2X Olympic Gold medalist, and most importantly, an NBA Champion with the storied franchise, Boston Celtics.
Yet something is not sitting well for Tatum.
Jaylen Brown, Tatum’s teammate is a star in his own right. He is a 3X All-Star, 1X All-NBA, Finals MVP, and also an NBA Champion.
Yet something is not sitting well for Brown.
Its definitely not the contracts, as they currently have the highest guaranteed contracts in NBA history.
It’s the respect.
Jaylen Brown is always compared to being the Robin, with Tatum being Batman. Brown takes this in strides, as his primary focus is winning, and winning additional championships with the Celtics. He knows he is a partner, and when his number is called, he typically delivers.
This was evident when he became the NBA Finals MVP last year. And yet, even with being one of the brightest young stars, the Finals MVP, and NBA champion…he was not called on to represent the USA in the Olympics. He had to sit and watch from home, as his teammates Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White, all played in Paris.
Jayson Tatum, fresh off his great playoff run, resulting in winning the NBA championship, was ready to do it again for Team USA. With already a gold medal under his belt, and a slew of experience on every level, he was ready to lead the team. Coach Steve Kerr had other plans.
Tatum was benched in 2 games, and saw only 11 minutes in the final game against France. He was only able to muster just over 5 PPG in the games he was allowed to participate in. This is a far cry from the 26.9 PPG he put up in 2023.
This year begins the Revenge Tour
The Celtics are cruising right along with a 22-7 record, good for 2nd place in the Eastern Conference Finals. Barring injuries, the odds are in their favor to represent, and win back-to-back titles.
All this said, keep an eye on their rookies. If you were ever thinking of picking up one of these players for your collection, or as an investment…the time may be now.
Per Cardladder.com, Tatum's 2017 Prizm RC (#16) PSA 10 base is average right at $101 over the last month.
Jaylen Brown's 2016 Prizm RC (#44) PSA 10 base is averaging $86 over the last month.
Both cards seem to be a great price, considering other stars sell for significantly higher amounts.
The Boston Celtics have one of the deepest rosters. They are poised to repeat this year, and potentially make a run for years to come. Being a champion solidifies your place in the discussion of greatness. Tatum and Brown are young, they have accomplished a lot in a short time. And yet, they are hungry for more.