Kendrick Lamar Trading Cards that Most Don't know Exist
Kendrick Lamar recently headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, delivering a performance that blended West Coast hip-hop, Uncle Sam, and Serena Williams into a powerful spectacle—his biggest stage yet. His medley of hits, spanning 15 years of his career, was made even more special with a guest appearance by R&B star SZA.
But did you know Kendrick Lamar also has a few licensed trading cards? Celebrities are becoming more common in trading card sets, as many are fans of the hobby just like everyone else. Currently, Kendrick has three different pack-pulled cards available, with one even featuring parallels for collectors chasing the full rainbow.
In 2015, trading card company Topps introduced the 'First Pitch' insert in their flagship Series 1 product, adding celebrity appeal by featuring some of the most memorable opening throws from Major League Baseball’s 2014 season. In the years that followed, more and more celebrities found their way into the set, with some even receiving autographed versions.
In 2016, Kendrick Lamar was included in the Series 1 set as a base card with no parallels. However, later that year, for the first time, the 'First Pitch' insert was added to 2016 Topps Chrome—this time featuring four parallels: Green (/99), Orange (/25), Red (/5), and a 1-of-1 Superfractor. This was back when products had less parallels and the rarity was even more desirable. Whether the Superfractor was ever pulled remains unknown, but to a die-hard Kendrick fan, it would likely fetch a hefty price.
Another Kendrick Lamar-related card can be found in a novelty set produced by Leaf Trading Cards. With ticket stubs becoming highly collectible, Leaf began incorporating them into cards as relics. In 2023, Kendrick Lamar was added to the 'Ticket to the Show Relics' set in Leaf Metal Pop Century. While I couldn’t track down an image of his specific card, I did find one from the set featuring Luke Bryan which can be seen below.
So, if you're a collector and a fan, are you chasing any of these Kendrick cards? With him being one of the biggest names in music today, will someone start hunting for that elusive Superfractor—or even put a bounty on it? Looking at past sales of rare music-related cards, it’s clear they can command impressive prices. So why wouldn’t these?