CollX is Sending One Lucky Collector to Fanatics Fest
CollX is searching for its brand ambassador, Eli Sports Cards' special 1-of-1 card, featuring the 'I Love CollX' inscription. This exclusive card was included in the 2025 Leaf Metal Sports Heroes Hobby Box, which was released in early January.
"Eli Sports Cards is a pleasure to work with as a brand ambassador for the CollX App. He’s a young, up-and-coming creator in the hobby with serious broadcasting chops, as seen in his daily card videos. Eli is one of the best young creators in the hobby and truly knows the industry inside and out!" - David Grzybowski VP of Merchandising & Content
If you were lucky enough to pull this card, CollX is offering an incredible reward package, including a CollX T-shirt, hoodie, card stands, and a 2024 Leaf Metal Baseball Hobby Box. You’ll also receive CollX Pro for life and $500 to use on the CollX marketplace. But that’s not all—how does an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2025 Fanatics Fest in New York City sound? This amazing prize package could be yours if you’re the lucky collector who finds the special inscription auto!
"The card is so cool not just because it's Eli's first card from a manufacturer, but also the first time CollX has been mentioned in a card. And the auto and inscription are sick!" That was Ted Mann, co-founder and CEO of CollX, when I asked him why they decided to put a bounty on the card. Bounties on cards are becoming more common, but this one feels personal to the CollX team. They wanted to reward the lucky collector with something truly unique—something no one has done before.
Fanatics Fest is returning to the Javits Center this June for its second year, and if it’s even a fraction of what the first one was, it’s an event you won’t want to miss. This unique festival blends all major sports with the excitement of sports cards, drawing passionate fans and collectors together for a weekend full of surprises. Fanatics has already teased a few of those surprises, announcing that some of the biggest names in the NFL will be in attendance. Alongside all-time greats Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, the 'new generation' of NFL stars—Jayden Daniels, Ja’Marr Chase, Micah Parsons, and more—will also be featured.
Imagine being 11 years old and having your own trading card—one that can be pulled from the same boxes as autographs of sports legends. Messi, Mayweather, Curry… and Eli Bloom. What a lineup! When I reached out to the Bloom family Eli told me that it was a dream come true! It was so cool to sit down with CJ Breen at Leaf and sign autographs just like his favorite athletes do. His father Matt said that it was surreal to see Eli’s card in Leaf Sports Heroes among so many greats and legends, but it also shows that in the hobby anything is possible.
Well, it didn’t take long for the card to surface. Just a day after the product's release, Vortex SportsCards an online sports card company pulled it during a group break. However, to the disappointment of many, the bounty remains unclaimed. The lucky collector who now owns the card has yet to reach out to CollX. The time is ticking, the bounty expires on April 30th.