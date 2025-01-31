Kobe Bryant's Most Graded Cards and Their Prices
Kobe Bryant lived through the villain's arc. As a rookie straight out of high school, he was viewed as a wannabe Michael Jordan. But before long, he became a hero, redeeming himself to become the greatest player on the planet and, in some people's estimation, the greatest player since Jordan himself.
Bryant managed to step out of Jordan's shadow to create his own legend and inspire the next generation - even in death. Collectors hold a special place in their hearts for Bryant. Here, we look at his most-graded cards, all of them rookie cards, so we see a young star-in-the-making.
All information has been sourced from Gem Rate, Card Ladder, and eBay.
1. 1996 Topps Base #138 (PSA - 44,928; Beckett - 10,366; SGC - 5,219)
1996 Topps is Bryant's most graded card, registering at over 60,000 submissions. This is a timeless card from the 90s that remains one of the most popular yearly submissions to PSA. The card has an 11% Gem Rate, with PSA 10s (pop. 4,984) selling for $735 on average, according to Card Ladder. PSA 9s, with a whopping 20,565 population, sell for about $120. The Chrome version is much scarcer, with PSA 10s selling for $5,500 - $6,000. PSA 9 Chrome (pop. 4,211) sells for about $1,200.
2. 1996 Topps Finest with and without Coating #74 (PSA - 15,478; Beckett - 5,290; SGC - 444)
We combined the cards graded with and without the protective coating since Beckett didn't differentiate the two, unlike PSA. PSA has graded 11,067 cards with the protective layer and 4,411 without the coating. The coating protected the card from scratches while in the pack. Many collectors prefer cards with the coating as it's more of a sign that the card has not been tampered with. The Bronze Base PSA 10 (pop. 1,777) sells for an average of $563, and PSA 9s (pop. 5,609) sell for $120.
3. 1996 Upper Deck #58 (PSA - 13,428; Beckett - 4,077; SGC - 1,840)
1996 Upper Deck is one of the most beloved basketball sets. Many of the rookies were pictured in their Draft Day suits. Bryant must've been pictured on a different date, but his sunglasses are the archetype of mid-1990s sunglasses. PSA 10s (pop. 1,395) sell for about $315. PSA 9s sell for about $50. While the population of these cards is much lower compared to 1996 Topps, the card value suffers from Bryant not being pictured in a Lakers uniform.
4. 1996 Fleer Metal #181 (PSA - 14,248; Beckett - 3,158; SGC - 1,846)
There are 816 PSA Gem Mint 10s with the second-lowest Gem Rate percentage on this list - at 6%. Metal is one of the most difficult cards to Gem because of the sensitive "metal background" that is susceptible to chipping and scratching. The most recent PSA 10s have sold for $420 - $520 on eBay. PSA 9s sell for $60 - $80.
5. 1996 Upper Deck SP #134 (PSA - 12,601; Beckett - 4,831, SGC - 1,579)
This card is quite the departure from 1996 Upper Deck, where Bryant has a smile. In SP, Bryant is much more intense. PSA 10s (pop. 1,103) sell for about $360, and PSA 9s (pop. 5,028) sell for about $55. SP sells for a little more than the 1996 Upper Deck because it has a lower pop, but it helps that Bryant is in a Lakers uniform.
6. 1996 Bowman's Best #R23 (PSA - 11,556; Beckett - 4,405; SGC - 1,228)
Bowman's Best has the feel of an ultra-modern card typified by the chrome finish. As a result, it is one of Bryant's most popular rookie cards. The PSA 10 has a population of 1,706 - high compared to others - but sells for about $470. PSA 9s, with an extremely high population of 7,262, sell for about $80, about $25 higher than 1996 SP, which has 2,000 fewer PSA 9s.
7. 1996 Skybox Premium #55 (PSA - 10,931; Beckett - 2,929; SGC - 1,363)
1996 Skybox Premium is a wonderful card with the iconic purple and gold Lakers colors in the background of Bryant's rookie card. The PSA 10 population is relatively low at 809, and the price averages $335. It is quite the bargain compared to his other rookie cards with much higher submission numbers. The PSA 9 (pop. 3,556) is also a bargain at about $57.
8. 1996 Fleer Ultra #52 (PSA - 10,699; Beckett - 3,034; SGC - 1,344)
The action shot on this card is fantastic as the viewer sees Bryant from beneath as if they're sitting courtside on the baseline. This card has an incredibly low Gem Rate of 3%, resulting in a very low PSA of 10 pop. of 355. Understandably, there is a premium for such a card, with sales currently averaging $1,200. PSA 9s (pop. 3,263) sell for about $125.
9. 1996 Hoops #281 (PSA - 9,780; Beckett - 2,320; SGC - 1,110)
Like Ultra, this Hoops release featured a full-bleed image with a gold Rookie stamp. The population of the Hoops card is the lowest on this list, with 719 PSA 10s, largely due to a low 7% Gem Rate. Gem Mints sell for $330. PSA 9s have a relatively large population of 4,042 and sell for about $55.
10. 1996 Upper Deck Collector's Choice #267 (PSA - 8,244; Beckett - 1,343; SGC - 1,168)
Collector's Choice carries on Upper Deck's white border design. It features Bryant with a left wrist cast because he broke his wrist during a pickup game in Venice before the season started. The cast was first auctioned in 2010 when it sold for $722. PSA 10s (pop. 1,030) sell for about $190, and PSA 9s (pop. 3,585) sell for about $53.