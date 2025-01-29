Derrick Rose And Panini Team Up In Exclusive Autograph Deal
The Chicago Bulls may soon retire Derrick Rose's number -- but that doesn't mean he's not back in the hobby in a big way.
Panini America announced on Wednesday that it had entered into an exclusive, multi-year partnership with the former NBA MVP for autographed trading cards.
The deal, Panini said, will "result in the production of new autographed trading cards featuring Rose for the first time in over 10 years."
Rose -- the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by his hometown Bulls -- announced his retirement last September following 15-year NBA career that included a Rookie of the Year Award, the youngest MVP in NBA history and three All-Star appearances.
“I’m excited to be joining Panini as an exclusive athlete. Ever since getting back into trading cards, I’ve appreciated the brands and unique designs that Panini delivers through it’s trading card products and it made me realize that this is just another way to help me give back to the fans that have followed me and rooted for me throughout my career," Rose said.
Panini’s first card prodcts featuring Rose will be in Noir Basketball, scheduled to release in late February, followed by a number of other card sets, including Immaculate, National Treasures, One and One, Flawless and Eminence.
“We are proud to be partnering with Derrick in his welcome return to the trading card world, and to help fans celebrate his long and memorable NBA career,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America.
Rose joins NBA greats Tim Duncan, Luka Doncic, Charles Barkley as Panini exclusive athletes, along with Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, David Beckham, Christian Pulisic and Kylian Mbappe.