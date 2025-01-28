How to Start Collecting Kobe Bryant Autographs
As the card show circuit resumes in the new year, a question a lot of buyers have for vendors is how to start collecting Kobe Bryant autographs. Prior to the superstar’s untimely death in 2020, collectors could pick up autograph cards relatively cheaply. In-person autographs and unlicensed products were available for under $100, though in the last year most start around $800. There was even a recorded sale of a Donruss on-card auto for $83 in 2018. Bryant’s premature passing and the 2020 COVID-19-fueled collectible’s industry boom led the 18-time NBA All Star's autographs to skyrocket.
The combination of unexpected scarcity and greed also led to many fake or unidentified facsimile autographs to flood the market. The cost of entry combined with risk catapulted Bryant auto prices, but that does not mean it is too late to make your first Kobe Bryant auto card purchase.
Before committing to a specific card, enacting a budget is key to managing your entry point. It is always fun to peruse grail cards, but if you are looking to make an actual purchase, be sure to consider your preferences, budget, and purchasing options. Patience is also an important element to obtaining a reasonably priced Kobe auto. Set alerts with Google and eBay, check COMC.com, and check in with local card shops and shows for good deals.
One starting point for Kobe autographs is in-person autographs. Most collectors are uninterested in these unless they were there to request and receive the auto themselves. These autographs do not usually appeal to the collecting standard since most in-person card autographs do not fit into the overall design. The risk of fraud is also extremely high; sales marketed as in-person autos that are not authenticated by a grading company should be scrutinized. Even if they are authenticated, it is best to remain diligent and speak to fellow collectors who may help you identify the validity.
Unlicensed products are also a more economical way of foraying into Kobe auto collecting. Prior to entering the NBA in the 1996 draft, Bryant signed for Press Pass and Score Board, both now defunct. The cards usually feature Kobe in his high school uniform or plain purple and yellow uniform. As these are not considered to be rookie nor licensed, these products, especially ungraded, have been sold as low as $333 in July of 2024 according to Card Ladder data.
If you want to advance a little further and have a licensed product, sticker autographs are another way to lower the barrier to entry. On-card autographs are often reserved for high-end licensed products such as Flawless or Exquisite, but there are some products such as dual autographs that can lower the cost of an on-card Kobe auto. If the auto is faded, that significantly lowers the price but the quality will reflect the discount.
Some things to look for when buying a Kobe Bryant autograph:
- Kobe had a special “24” authentication sticker exclusive to his autographs with Panini
- Cross-reference checklists to see if the card you are looking to buy was included as an autograph
- Read titles AND descriptions if purchasing online. Look for details such as “facsimile” or “reproduction”
Collecting is a journey, so the path to your goals may not be a straight one. With a little effort and time, if you want to venture into collecting one of the best basketball players in the history of the game.