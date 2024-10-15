Lamar Jackson’s Most Valuable Rookie Cards: A Collector’s Guide
Lamar Jackson's rise as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks has fueled interest in his rookie cards. From his MVP season in 2019 to his dominance this season, with the Baltimore Ravens, Jackson’s cards have quickly become some of the most sought-after in the hobby. Here’s a look at the some of the best Lamar Jackson rookie cards that any serious collector should consider adding to their collection.
1. 2018 Panini Prizm Lamar Jackson Rookie Card (#212)
The 2018 Panini Prizm rookie card is one of the most iconic modern football cards. Known for its design and popularity, the Prizm series has become the go-to set for rookie cards. Jackson’s base Prizm is highly desirable, but the Silver Prizm, along with some other parallels, takes it to the next level. These parallels are not only good looking but also rare, which makes them valuable.
-Estimated Price (PSA 10): $1,500 - $2,000 (Source: PWCC, Card Ladder)
2. 2018 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto (RPA)
The National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto (RPA) is a dream card for high-end collectors. It has a game-worn jersey patch with an on-card autograph, this card represents one of the best of Lamar Jackson’s rookie offerings. National Treasures is known for producing ultra-premium cards, and Jackson’s RPA, especially in limited editions like those numbered to 99 or fewer, have soared in value.
-Estimated Price (BGS 9.5): $25,000 - $50,000 (Source: Goldin Auctions, Card Ladder)
3. 2018 Panini Contenders Rookie Ticket Autograph (#112)
The Panini Contenders Rookie Ticket Autograph is one of the most recognized rookie cards in the hobby. The ticket-style design has become known as part of the Contenders series, and Jackson’s rookie card from this set is a favorite among collectors. The Cracked Ice parallel, limited to just 23 copies, is one of the most sought after cards, with good looks and rarity making it highly desirable.
- Estimated Price (PSA 10): $4,000 - $6,000 for the base autograph; Cracked Ice versions range from $15,000 to $25,000 (Source: Card Ladder, PSA Auction Prices)
4. 2018 Panini Select Lamar Jackson Rookie Card (#48)
The Panini Select rookie card offers collectors a variety of options, with different levels like Concourse, Premier Level, and Field Level. Lamar Jackson’s Field Level Silver Prizm is one of the more popular ones. Panini Select cards are known for their good looks and rareity, especially at the Field Level, which adds to the card’s allure.
- Estimated Price (Field Level Silver PSA 10): $1,200 - $2,000 (Source: PWCC, Card Ladder)
5. 2018 Donruss Optic Rated Rookie (#177)
The Donruss Optic Rated Rookie card is another popular option for collectors. Known for its sharp look and various parallels, this card offers a combination of value and collectibility. The Holo parallel is particularly sought after, and high-grade versions can bring in strong interest for collectors.
-Estimated Price (PSA 10 Holo): $1,000 - $1,800 (Source: Card Ladder, PWCC)
6. 2018 Panini Flawless Lamar Jackson Rookie Card
Panini Flawless is known for producing high-end, limited-edition cards, and Lamar Jackson’s rookie card from this set is a prime example. These cards often feature on-card autographs and are numbered to 25 or fewer, making them extremely rare and valuable.
-Estimated Price (PSA 9): $10,000 - $20,000 (Source: Goldin Auctions, PWCC)
These Lamar Jackson rookie cards represent some of the best options for collectors looking to invest in the star quarterback’s early career. With Jackson continuing to dominate on the field, these cards are poised to remain in demand, making them excellent long-term additions to any collection.