Jaire Alexander Lands With Ravens One Day After Lamar Jackson Pleads for Him to Join
Lamar Jackson's wish came true: Jaire Alexander is now a Baltimore Raven.
The Ravens shared the news on social media on Wednesday one day after Jackson told media that he reached out to Alexander about joining the team. He told general manager Eric DeCosta to "go get him," and DeCosta did just that.
The cornerback finds his new home a week after the Green Bay Packers released him following seven seasons there. He signed a one-year, $6 million deal to join the AFC North squad, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported a one-year, $4 million deal with $2 million of incentives up for grabs.
It was fitting, too, that Jackson was the first person to great Alexander when he signed with the team on Wednesday. The quarterback and cornerback were teammates at Louisville from 2015 to '17 and were both first-round picks at the 2018 NFL draft. They are finally reunited in the league.
The past two seasons for Alexander have been plagued with injuries, and he's only played in 14 games during that stretch. Alexander's 2024 season ended with a PCL injury that placed him on the injured reserve list for the postseason. He underwent surgery and is expected to return for the 2025 season, now on the Ravens.