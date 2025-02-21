Lebron James Card Talk – A Unique Career
Lebron James took the court last night in Portland, on the second night of back-to-back games, knowing his team needed a spark. James could have sit out and rest his body, but with Luka Doncic already not available, the Lakers needed their superstar.
And like he has done over the past 22 seasons, Lebron James showed up to play.
By the end of the game, the Lakers were 110-102 winners, and Lebron once again posted a historic night for the record books. With another 40 points, James became the only player in NBA history to have multiple 40 point games over the age of 40.
What is more incredible, is the level at which he is playing at 40 years old. There have been only a handful of players who have played in their 40’s for the NBA. By the time they get to this age, they are a shell of what they were. Most of them coming off the bench, and being a veteran leader.
Lebron James looks like he is still 25 years old out on the courts. At 40 years old, he is still averaging 24.7 PPG, 7.7 RPG, and 8.9 AST for the season. These numbers would be incredible for any player in the league, let alone someone who has been doing it for over 20 years.
What’s more remarkable, is that he may be the most consistent player in NBA history. 18 of his 22 years playing he has averaged more than 7 RPG, 14 of his 22 years he has averaged over 7 AST per game, and he has averaged over 25 PPG every year except his rookie year.
Since the moment Lebron James came into the league at 19 years old, the focus has been on him. He was in charge of changing his home team Cleveland Cavaliers into contenders, while also being the face of the NBA for years to come.
For his entire career, Lebron James hasn’t disappoint.
Lebron James is a 21X All-Star, 4X NBA Champion, 4X Finals MVP, 6x All-Defense Team, 4X MVP. What sticks out more in my mind, is the 20X All-NBA, and 14 times in the Top 5 in MVP votings.
And with nothing more to prove in his career, he is still going out there, night in and night out, performing on the biggest stage. He is still in great shape, he still blows by 20 year olds for monstrous dunks, plays hurt, and still has a love for the game.
He gets it.
All this talk about GOAT this, and GOAT that, and he isn’t Michael Jordan. That the league is soft, and it’s a different game, and he flops, its honestly getting old.
Lebron James still loves the game. He understands that fans from all over the world pay a lot of money to see one of the greatest, if not the greatest player to ever play. He understands that he has a responsibility to the kids, to his teammates, and to the NBA. He enjoys being out there putting on a show.
Just like coach Reddick stated (per ESPN): "He really just defies anything that's normal," Redick said. "And not just the physical feats and the plays. It's the mentality. ... He's a billionaire, and he's playing on the second night of a back-to-back at 40 after 22 years with every fricking record and every accolade. ... It's like, he's amazing to coach. ... He sets the standard for how you're supposed to approach this craft."
As collectors, Lebron is still one of the top athletes being purchased, traded, and cherished. Per Cardladder.com over the past 3 months, his 2003 Topps Chrome BGS 9 RC has increased about 23% going from $900 to just over $1100
Even looking at a more reasonable RC, the 2003 Fleer Tradition PSA 9 RC, this is up 26.9% over the last three months. The starting pricepoint was $130, and recent sales are hitting $165.
Maybe as fans, we should relish the moment. There may not be many years left of watching the only Lebron James. As collectors, picking up a few cards as an investment may be a wise choice.
You never know what record he will break next.