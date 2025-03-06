Lebron James' Memorabilia from 50K point game to be in trading card
Lebron James is the first NBA player to score 50,000 career points in the combined regular season and playoffs, doing so in the Los Angeles Lakers win over the New Orleans Pelicans 136-115, on Tuesday. Setting that milestone early in the first quarter with a three-pointer, James finshed with 34 points, bringing his career regular season total to 41,871 (NBA record).
For much of his career, James was an Upper Deck exclusive athlete, with UD holding both his memorabilia and autograph rights. Fanatics/Topps signed James to a multi-year exclusive deal in January of last year, with his first autographed card under that deal being a dual-autograph 1/1 with Bronny James. Following this unprecedented NBA milestone, Topps is stepping it up a notch.
Lebron James Game-Used Shooting Sleeve from 50k point game to be in Topps Now Card
Topps announced Wednesday that James' game-used shooting sleeve is going to be used in a Topps Now release. The big chase from this release, a 1/1 game-used patch autograph, inscribed "50K Points." Along with the 1/1, there is also an /5 game-worn memorabilia relic redemption.
This card will be randomly given to one of the "base card" orders. The card elgible to recieve the 1/1, comes in a range of purchase options: 1 card ($11.99), 5 cards ($49.99), 10 cards ($89.99), 20 cards ($169.99). The base card also has seven parrallels available to chase: Green Foil /99, Blue Foil /75, Gold Foil /50, Orange Foil /25, Black Foil /10, Red Foil /5, and a 1/1 FoilFractor. This card is avalible to purchase until March 8th 3:15pm est.