Matt Shaw Wore 1/1 MLB Debut Patch in Tokyo Series
The MLB season kicked off in Japan with the Cubs taking on the Dodgers at the Tokyo Dome. Much of the attention was devoted toward Dodgers players returning to their native Japan, especially heralded rookie Roki Sasak and the MLB Debut Patch that would be affixed to a trading card later in the year.. However, one other rookie who made his debut to much less fanfare was Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw.
RELATED: Roki Sasaki Wore the Most Significant MLB Debut Patch of 2025
After a few days of speculation after it was reported Shaw would join the Cubs on their trip to Japan, the Cubs formally announced his call up to the big league club just before the two game series. Shaw would start at third for the Cubs and collect his first big league hit. He would also wear the MLB Debut Patch that would be affixed to his own 1/1 card released later in the year.
RELATED: Rookie of the Year Sleepers and Their Cards
Now that Shaw will have his MLB Debut patch card, the question becomes how this card could be compared to others in terms of value. I would expect that based on Shaw’s prospect ranking and the fact that he’s on a popular team like the Cubs that his Debut Patch card would be one of the higher sellers and more desirable cards amongst this years group of MLB Rookies. Although this might be on the conservative side, While I don’t expect Shaw’s card to top the recent sale of Jackson Holiday’s Debut Patch auto, I would not be surprised if the value ended up in the six figure range if it went to auction. Obviously if Shaw has a monster season and ends up as NL Rookie of the Year that prediction would obviously need to be adjusted upward. Regardless, I’m looking forward to seeing what Shaw can do this season for the Northsiders.