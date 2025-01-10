Michael Jordan's Most Graded Cards and Their Prices
Michael Jordan's basketball cards are the most-graded in the industry, and the numbers aren't close. Jordan's cards have been graded an astounding 1.59 million times - the second-most graded athlete is Ken Griffey Jr., whose cards have been graded just a little more than 750,000 times.
Jordan's 1986 Fleer rookie card is one of the most identifiable images of his career. Though it is not rare and readily accessible, it is still expensive, and it is often duplicated and forged - not unlike his sneakers and clothing apparel.
It makes sense to see his cards graded en masse. Jordan is an undisputed all-time great with brand and name recognition, and his cards, even with hundreds of thousands in circulation, will demand a premium for the best copies - those in PSA 10 slabs.
For example, Jordan's most graded card, from the 1990 Fleer set, has 200,000 - 300,000 copies in circulation. It is not a rare card. But finding one in a PSA 10 Gem Mint grade becomes more difficult and expensive than a card with a lower grade. Below, we'll look at Jordan's most graded cards and what they're worth.
1. 1990 Fleer #26 (PSA - 61,132; SGC - 8,000; Beckett: 6,011)
According to Card Ladder, a PSA 10 copy sells on average for $180, while a PSA 8 copy will sell for just $13.
2. 1986 Fleer #57 (PSA - 28,051; Beckett - 14,370; SGC - 4,033)
This is Jordan's most iconic card and his most expensive. Only 332 PSA 10s exist, six BGS 10s, and 545 BGS 9.5s. The last four recent sales of PSA 10s averaged $183,000. Seven sales of BGS 9.5s averaged $33,000. PSA 9s are selling for about $17,500. Nine PSA 1 sales averaged $1,960.
3. 1989 Hoops #200 (PSA - 33,372; SGC - 4,328; Beckett - 3,263)
There are 5,940 PSA 10s with 64 sale prices averaging $140. PSA 9 copies sell for about $22.
4. 1988 Fleer #17 (PSA - 27,596; Beckett - 6,225; SGC - 3,994)
A PSA 10 of this card is expensive because of its low 652 population. Fifteen PSA 10 sales in the past 3 months have averaged $3,000. Interestingly, PSA 9s, with a high population count of 8,122, have sold for an average of $241. It could be that graders are pushing '88 Fleers to PSA to get a coveted 10.
5. 1991 Upper Deck #SP1 (PSA - 28,070; SGC - 4,548; Beckett - 4,464)
This was one of the most popular cards of the early 90s from the 1991 Upper Deck Baseball set. With a population of 2,773, PSA 10s are selling on average for $380. PSA 9s, with nearly 10,000, sell for about $47.
6. 1986 Fleer Sticker #8 (PSA - 20,995; Beckett - 7,462; SGC - 2,965)
There was one sticker inserted inside every pack of 1986 Fleer. Jordan's sticker, also a rookie card, is as populous as his base release but not graded as much. Still, this card is very expensive in PSA 10, with a 121 population. One recent sale was recorded for $40,000. PSA 9s, with a population of 2,141, sell for $3,600. The PSA 9s of the base version, with nearly 1,000 more in population, sell for $17,500.
7. 1989 Fleer #21 (PSA - 25,251; Beckett - 3,209; SGC - 2,527)
The base PSA 10 with population 1,224, sells for $925. PSA 9s have a huge population of 11,213 and are selling for an average of $57. SGC 9.5s are selling for about $95.
8. 1987 Fleer #59 (PSA - 20,581; Beckett - 6,582; SGC - 3,075)
Jordan's second-year card is in high demand right now. The PSA 10s have a low population of 215 and sell for $16,000. PSA 9s, a 2,700 population, sell for $1,500. But even raw, ungraded cards in near-mint or mint condition sell for $180 - $300.