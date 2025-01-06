Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cards Surge as He Becomes NBA MVP Favorite
The NBA's newest MVP favorite continues to dominate, with many collectors betting on his success.
While most agreed that Nikola Jokic was the deserving MVP last year, many media figures, notably Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith, have been outspoken in their belief that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the most deserving. Shaq even went so far as to tell Jokic directly that he believes the NBA got it wrong.
While Nikola Jokic is putting up otherworldly statistics this year, the general consensus from both the media and collectors is that the Nuggets won’t finish with a record comparable to the Oklahoma City Thunder. As a result, many believe Shai will likely be awarded his first MVP before Jokic earns his fourth.
While his statistics may not be as blatantly dominant as Jokic's, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having a phenomenal season. He’s currently averaging over 31 points per game and has led his team to the top of the stacked Western Conference with a 30-5 record. This success hasn’t gone unnoticed by collectors, who are still seeing their Shai cards increase in value. Below is a chart from Card Ladder showing the trend of his card market since 2019.
These numbers reflect Shai’s constant improvement on the court. It's hard to believe he was traded from the Clippers, alongside Danilo Gallinari, four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick, and two first-round pick swaps, all in exchange for Paul George. This trade may go down as one of the worst in NBA history.