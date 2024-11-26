MLB Debut Patch Cards Have Big Names Still in Packs As Collector Creates Tracker
An avid baseball card collector, Travis Perweiler, with the social media handle @Tp35Cards on X is tracking every MLB Debut Patch that has been pulled. The data he's tracking, which he has put on a Google spreadsheet and made publicly available provides some insights.
"I’m an avid collector and I love Topps Chrome Update," Perweiler said. "I had been helping people with their checklists last year. I didn’t think I was going to have the time to do it this year since my schedule had been very cramped. However, I got sick the morning of release day, so I took the day off. I had nothing to do that day so I decided to post about all of the debut patches that were getting pulled. Once the posts started gaining traction, I decided to make a spreadsheet of all the cards. The result from all of this has been incredible."
As of this writing, of the 251 Debut Patch cards created for 2024 Topps Chrome Update, 118 have been pulled. The data also shows the top three pullers are Filthbomb Breaks (7), Layton Sports Cards (6), and Blez Sports Cards (6). The top three breakers are all under the Fanatics Live platform.
But more than anything, the number of top cards yet to be pulled is high. Some of the biggest names still hiding in packs include Paul Skenes, Jackson Holliday, Shota Imanaga, Evan Carter, Wyatt Langford, Jackson Chourio, Jasson Dominguez, Jackson Merrill, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Lawrence Butler.
The fever for the Debut Patch cards stems from players wanting their cards, baseball teams offering bounties, and the Paul Skenes effect. This year's Chrome Update product has had a seismic impact on the industry
With the piles of packs being ripped, the number of patch cards revealed will change by the hour. It has been interesting to see so many big names remaining on the board two weeks into the product release as the community collectively waits to exhale when Skenes and other key players are pulled.