Paul Skenes, Cy Young favorite, six biggest card sales of the last month

Paul Skenes is a near lock to win the National League Cy Young Award. He also has sports cards that have been selling for thousands of dollars.

Skenes finished his final start of the 2025 season, going 6 innings, allowing four hits, and striking out seven. He lowered his season ERA to 1.97, making him just the seventh qualified pitcher in the majors to finish a season under 2.00 since 2014.

In March 2025, Skene's 2024 Topps Chrome Update MLB Debut Patch card made national headlines when it sold for $1.11 million. His card market has continued to heat up in the past month as he builds upon his All-Star rookie season. Below are his highest-selling cards in September and August.

1. 2024 Topps Dynasty Gold Paul Skenes ROOKIE LOGO PATCH AUTO 1/1

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

- Sale Price: $132,000

- Sale Date: Aug. 29, 2025

- Auction House: Fanatics Premier

2. 2024 Topps Heritage Chrome SuperFractor #594 Paul Skenes Rookie Card (#1/1) - PSA GEM MT 10

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

- Sale Price: $22,570

- Sale Date: Aug. 9, 2025

- Auction House: Goldin

3. 2024 Topps Diamond Icons Liquid Gold #LS-10 Paul Skenes Rookie Card (#1/1) - PSA NM-MT 8

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

- Sale Price: $17,995

- Sale Date: Sept. 6, 2025

- Auction House: Goldin

4. 2024 Bowman Chrome HTA Red Wave Paul Skenes PROSPECT AUTO 1/5 #CPA-PS PSA 10

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

- Sale Price: $16,500

- Sale Date: Aug. 29, 2025

- Auction House: Fanatics Premier

5. 2024 Topps Chrome Update Sapphire Edition Sapphire Selections Autographs Red #USSA-PAS Paul Skenes Signed Rookie Card (#1/5) - PSA GEM MT 10, PSA/DNA GEM MT 10

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

- Sale Price: $15,250

- Sale Date: Aug. 10, 2025

- Auction House: Goldin

6. 2023 Bowman Chrome Sapphire Selections Red Paul Skenes PROSPECT AUTO 5/5 PSA 10

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

- Sale Price: $15,00

- Sale Date: Aug. 29, 2025

- Auction House: Fanatics Premier

