Paul Skenes and the Consequences of the MLB Debut Patch Card
The number of athletes - specifically baseball players - who are active collectors is ballooning in popularity. Much of the increase in popularity can be attributed to Topps' MLB Debut Patch Autograph cards, which have become the most desirable rookie cards. The participation by players is a driving force in the hobby. While the Debut Patches were meant to excite collectors, they have had the unintended consequence of creating demand from the players on the cards.
Player-collectors have been around for a long time. Philadelphia Phillies reliever Matt Strahm is a huge collector, hosting a YouTube show about sports cards. Bobby Witt Jr., a budding star for the Kansas City Royals, used baseball cards for his wedding invitation. Dmitri Young had one of the best collections in the world. Pat Neshek and Phil Hughes are also prolific collectors.
But today's athletes are in the mainstream more than ever.
Topps struck gold by inserting valuable chase cards in their products and marketing the heck out of them. Such chase cards include the Basketball Olympics Triple Auto, the Victor Wembanyama Topps Chrome Superfractor, and the Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch card.
However, a new trend is emerging - more players want cards of themselves and are willing to go on social media to get them. In exchange, they interact with fans and card collectors and are willing to give some great items in return.
The Topps Instagram account has done a wonderful job of tracking the players who have grabbed rare cards of themselves. Just yesterday, Josh Jung received a 1/1 Superfractor featuring his and his brother's (Jace Jung) autograph. Jung gave the fan an autographed game-used bat and a signed and inscribed jersey.
My colleague, Matt Schilling, wrote an article about a fan taking a chance and DM'ing Texas Ranger Evan Carter about trading one of Carter's 1/1 rookie cards for some memorabilia. Carter wrote back, and they struck a deal. The digital age is changing how fans interact with athletes for sports cards and memorabilia.
David Banuelos, who appeared in one game and took one at-bat for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, got in touch with the breaker who pulled his MLB Debut Patch card and made a deal. The patches and the cards mean a lot to the players.
Joey Estes of the Oakland A's contacted a seller on eBay, hoping to work out a deal. The seller was willing to give Estes his card for free, but Estes wouldn't do that. Instead, he sent the seller an autographed baseball for the card.
Of course, there's the fever for Skenes' MLB Debut Patch autograph card. The card is so coveted that the Pittsburgh Pirates have gotten involved, offering - among other things - two season tickets for 30 years behind home plate.
Even former players are getting in on the action. Matt Holliday, a retired All-Star, World Series Champion, and father of Jackson Holliday, has said that getting his son's MLB Debut Patch Card would "mean the world to me."
Since the athletes care about the cards, it'll make new collectors care too. Athletes increasing their engagement with the collector community is a better outcome than Topps could've imagined - much better than running on the hamster wheel trying to find golden tickets.