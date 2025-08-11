Pirates vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 11
The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to get to 30 games over .500 on Monday, as they are set as massive favorites at many of the best betting sites against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Jose Quintana (3.57 ERA) is on the mound for Milwaukee as it aims to win a 10th game in a row. The Brewers have been arguably the best team in MLB in the second half of the 2025 season, and they’ve opened up a six-game cushion in the NL Central standings.
Meanwhile, the Pirates are dead last in the NL Central and relying on a struggling lefty in Andrew Heaney (4.77 ERA) in this matchup.
So, who should we bet on in this series opener?
First, let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet, and more before diving into a prediction for this divisional battle.
Pirates vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (-123)
- Brewers -1.5 (+101)
Moneyline
- Pirates: +168
- Brewers: -207
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pirates vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Pittsburgh: Andrew Heaney (5-9, 4.77 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Jose Quintana (9-4, 3.57 ERA)
Pirates vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 11
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, FDSWI, SportsNet PT
- Pirates record: 51-68
- Brewers record: 73-44
Pirates vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Contreras is a great bet to stay hot on Monday:
Contreras has been hot as of late for the Brewers, as he homered twice on Sunday against the New York Mets and has homered three times in his last two games.
Overall, Contreras has six homers over the last 14 days while posting a .354 batting average and a 1.217 OPS.
At +400, Contreras is certainly worth a shot on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates and lefty Andrew Heaney, who has allowed 22 home runs in 23 appearances this season while posting a 4.77 ERA.
Contreras has a .746 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, and he’s 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles against Heaney in his career. I wouldn’t be shocked if he hit a home run for the third game in a row on Monday.
Pirates vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
So far this season, the Brewers have the third-best run line record in MLB (67-50), making them an intriguing pick as home favorites against one of the worst offensive teams in MLB.
Pittsburgh ranks 25th in batting average, 30th in OPS, and 30th in runs scored this season, making it tough on the team to win games – even when it gets solid pitching.
That’s something that Andrew Heaney hasn’t done a ton of this season, as he has a 4.77 ERA overall and a 6.52 ERA over his last 13 starts (since his last start of May). There have been multiple months of struggle for the veteran left-hander.
The Pirates are just 7-16 in Heaney’s appearances this season, a far worse record than the Brewers’ mark with Quintana on the mound. Quintana has led the Brew Crew to a 12-5 mark in 2025, and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 17 appearances.
With Milwaukee in the midst of a nine-game winning streak, I think it is an easy bet at home on Monday night.
Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+101 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
