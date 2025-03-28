MrBeast’s First Official Card Headlines Sidemen Charity Match
Topps, through their Topps Now online product, has teamed up with the Sidemen for an exclusive Topps NOW® card limited-time release in support of the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match. Donations will be going to Brightside and M7 Education. I love the fact that this release will not only help open a new collector market but also help a good cause.
Packed with streamers/influences like KSI, Sketch, Kai Cenat, and most notably, the release features the first official trading card of MrBeast—who has amassed possibly the largest social and media presence in media, including candy bars and a whopping 379 million subscribers on YouTube.
What You Can Pull
All orders must be made by April 4th, 2025, and will contain at least one open-edition base card. But, what Topps Now has become known for, most collectors buying these cards will be in it for the chase! These chase cards will include ultra-rare parallels and redemptions that are randomly sent to lucky buyers.
Collectors will want to be on the look-out for Look for:
On-card autograph redemption cards numbered 1-of-1
Foil parallels numbered to /50 and lower
• Gold Foil /50
• Orange Foil /25
• Black Foil /10
• Red Foil /5
• FoilFractor /1
Additionally, collector will be able to pull, for the first time, Chrome + Opal Chrome Chase Cards
These chase cards are based on the end print run of the cards, and unlock as the runs hit certain set milestones.
50,000+ Print Run: Chrome parallels /99, /50 and below
100,000+ Print Run: Chrome /25, /10, /5, and 1/1 SuperFractor
250,000+ Print Run: Opal Chrome /50, /25, /10, and /5
500,000+ Print Run: White OpalFractor 1/1
So, in speaking in terms of social media influencers and streamers: if these cards go viral, a lucky collector could possibly walk away with some extra drip! (My kids will cringe when they read this later) Imagine pulling an ultra-rare MrBeast, KSI, Kai Cenat, Miniminter, W2S, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, Zerkaa, or TBJZL card!
Buy Them While You Can Available Until April 4th
As with all Topps NOW® drops, this is available for a limited time only at Topps.com. Once sales are final and Topps releases the end print runs, collectors will know for sure whether they have a chance at any of the unlocked Chrome Opal card variations.
About the Sidemen Charity Match
The Sidemen Charity Match is organized by the British YouTube collective, the Sidemen. They have been hosting this match Since 2016, which features top content creators from across YouTube and Twitch, including the YouTube Allstars, in friendly football (soccer) matches.
This event has raised millions for UK-based charities, so its great to see Topps involved now as well.
So, whether your a fan of the streamers, such as MrBeast and Kai Cenat, and just want to pick up a cool base card of theirs, or your a savvy sports card flipper that wants to try your luck at getting randomly selected for one of the massive chase cards, this drop may be for you.
So set your reminders, place your orders, cross those fingers, and maybe—just maybe—you’ll be the one to pull a 1/1 MrBeast.