MVP Favorites Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson Head-to-Head in Football Cards
Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have been part of the new generation of quarterbacks carrying the torch for the National Football League for the past five years. This year, Allen and Jackson are in a heated race for the MVP Award, with much discussion centered around their respective supporting casts and what each player means to their teams.
With Allen as a frontrunner for the MVP Award, looking at his card prices reveals a market in which Allen is very much in demand. Compared to Jackson, Allen's prices hold a premium - despite Jackson being a two-time MVP.
The data could indicate how hot Allen's cards are right now, but it's also a good lesson on how market prices aren't necessarily determined by on-the-field accolades and MVP hardware but by, well, the market. We'll look at different cards - and some of the same cards in different PSA grades. All the data was sourced from Card Ladder.
2018 Donruss Base PSA 10
Average Sales (past 3 months)
Population
No. of Sales (past 3 months)
Lamar Jackson
$107.79
6,740
73
Josh Allen
$149.72
9,544
345
This is a high-population card, but a couple of things stand out. Despite the thousands of these cards in PSA 10, they are both selling for more than $100. Also, despite Jackson's PSA 10 population being nearly 2,800 less, Allen's cards are selling for $40 more on average.
2018 Donruss Optic PSA 10
Average Sales (past 3 months)
Population
No. of Sales (past 3 months)
Lamar Jackson
$175.63
2,583
51
Josh Allen
$295.86
2,299
86
This provides a great picture of the current state of the market. Both cards have about the same population - a high but not outrageous pop in the 2,000s - but Allen's cards sell for about $120 more.
2018 Donruss Optic Holo PSA 9
Average Sales (past 3 months)
Population
No. of Sales (past 3 months)
Lamar Jackson
$194.61
291
9
Josh Allen
$363.86
290
12
The Donruss Optic Holos provide interesting data, especially when comparing the PSA 9s and 10s. First, notice the disparity in price between PSA 9s and 10s - nearly $500. Also, notice that a Jackson PSA 9 Optic Holo is selling for just $90 less than a Base Donruss PSA 10, which has a population of 6,740.
2018 Donruss Optic Holo PSA 10
Average Sales (past 3 months)
Population
No. of Sales (past 3 months)
Lamar Jackson
$678.24
247
11
Josh Allen
$890.71
269
20
Donruss Optic Holos in PSA 10 are a relatively low population card. Again, we see a pattern repeating where both cards have similar populations, with Allen's slightly higher, but his cards selling for $210 more than Jackson's.
2018 Base Prizm PSA 10
Average Sales (past 3 months)
Population
No. of Sales (past 3 months)
Lamar Jackson
$307.89
760
34
Josh Allen
$264.70
2,178
93
The Base Prizm is the rare situation where Jackson sells for more than Allen. But it's also because Jackson's population is about one-third of Allen's. It's also curious to see how much lower Jackson's PSA 10 population is compared to Allen's - there's a much bigger-than-expected discrepancy.
2018 Silver Prizm PSA 9
Average Sales (past 3 months)
Population
No. of Sales
Lamar Jackson
$604.19
99
7
Josh Allen
$1,240
90
4
Amazingly, Allen is going for double Jackson's Silver Prizm PSA 9 - $600 more for similarly low-populated cards.
2018 Select Field Level Silver PSA 10
Average Sales (past 3 months)
Population
No. of Sales
Lamar Jackson
$546.57
208
14
Josh Allen
$616.61
207
13
This card, in PSA 10, shows a more balanced market. While Allen's cards are still going for $70 more, on average, the disparity with Jackson's cards is tempered compared to other cards. Perhaps Allen is undervalued in this particular card, or is Jackson getting his due? A look at the PSA 9 version shows Allens' cards averaging $335 and Jackson's $186 - a much bigger disparity.
For now, the market shows that Allen's cards are higher in demand. Is Jackson underpriced, is Allen underpriced, or is the reality somewhere in the middle? It's often said, "You can't beat the market," and the market clearly shows where it is, though some opportunities exist.