MVP Favorites Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson Head-to-Head in Football Cards

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are the clear frontrunners for this year's NFL MVP Award. The debate about who's more deserving has, in some cases, become polarizing. Jackson, a two-time MVP, has a slight edge over Allen in most statistical categories. Still, the debate between the two players goes beyond numbers. Below, we'll look at how the rookie cards compare for the quarterbacks, who were both taken in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Horacio Ruiz

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) meets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) at mid-field after a game at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have been part of the new generation of quarterbacks carrying the torch for the National Football League for the past five years. This year, Allen and Jackson are in a heated race for the MVP Award, with much discussion centered around their respective supporting casts and what each player means to their teams.

With Allen as a frontrunner for the MVP Award, looking at his card prices reveals a market in which Allen is very much in demand. Compared to Jackson, Allen's prices hold a premium - despite Jackson being a two-time MVP.

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are both MVP candidates
Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) embrace following the game at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The data could indicate how hot Allen's cards are right now, but it's also a good lesson on how market prices aren't necessarily determined by on-the-field accolades and MVP hardware but by, well, the market. We'll look at different cards - and some of the same cards in different PSA grades. All the data was sourced from Card Ladder.

2018 Donruss Base PSA 10

Average Sales (past 3 months)

Population

No. of Sales (past 3 months)

Lamar Jackson

$107.79

6,740

73

Josh Allen

$149.72

9,544

345

This is a high-population card, but a couple of things stand out. Despite the thousands of these cards in PSA 10, they are both selling for more than $100. Also, despite Jackson's PSA 10 population being nearly 2,800 less, Allen's cards are selling for $40 more on average.

Josh Allen stands in the pocket in a game against the New York Jets.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks down field to see who to throw to during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2018 Donruss Optic PSA 10

Average Sales (past 3 months)

Population

No. of Sales (past 3 months)

Lamar Jackson

$175.63

2,583

51

Josh Allen

$295.86

2,299

86

This provides a great picture of the current state of the market. Both cards have about the same population - a high but not outrageous pop in the 2,000s - but Allen's cards sell for about $120 more.

Lamar Jackson playing on Christmas Day against the Houston Texans.
Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

2018 Donruss Optic Holo PSA 9

Average Sales (past 3 months)

Population

No. of Sales (past 3 months)

Lamar Jackson

$194.61

291

9

Josh Allen

$363.86

290

12

The Donruss Optic Holos provide interesting data, especially when comparing the PSA 9s and 10s. First, notice the disparity in price between PSA 9s and 10s - nearly $500. Also, notice that a Jackson PSA 9 Optic Holo is selling for just $90 less than a Base Donruss PSA 10, which has a population of 6,740.

2018 Donruss Optic Holo Lamar Jackson
Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

2018 Donruss Optic Holo PSA 10

Average Sales (past 3 months)

Population

No. of Sales (past 3 months)

Lamar Jackson

$678.24

247

11

Josh Allen

$890.71

269

20

Donruss Optic Holos in PSA 10 are a relatively low population card. Again, we see a pattern repeating where both cards have similar populations, with Allen's slightly higher, but his cards selling for $210 more than Jackson's.

2018 Base Prizm PSA 10

Average Sales (past 3 months)

Population

No. of Sales (past 3 months)

Lamar Jackson

$307.89

760

34

Josh Allen

$264.70

2,178

93

The Base Prizm is the rare situation where Jackson sells for more than Allen. But it's also because Jackson's population is about one-third of Allen's. It's also curious to see how much lower Jackson's PSA 10 population is compared to Allen's - there's a much bigger-than-expected discrepancy.

2018 Panini Prizm Josh Allen
Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

2018 Silver Prizm PSA 9

Average Sales (past 3 months)

Population

No. of Sales

Lamar Jackson

$604.19

99

7

Josh Allen

$1,240

90

4

Amazingly, Allen is going for double Jackson's Silver Prizm PSA 9 - $600 more for similarly low-populated cards.

2018 Panini Silver Prizm Lamar Jackson
Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

2018 Select Field Level Silver PSA 10

Average Sales (past 3 months)

Population

No. of Sales

Lamar Jackson

$546.57

208

14

Josh Allen

$616.61

207

13

This card, in PSA 10, shows a more balanced market. While Allen's cards are still going for $70 more, on average, the disparity with Jackson's cards is tempered compared to other cards. Perhaps Allen is undervalued in this particular card, or is Jackson getting his due? A look at the PSA 9 version shows Allens' cards averaging $335 and Jackson's $186 - a much bigger disparity.

For now, the market shows that Allen's cards are higher in demand. Is Jackson underpriced, is Allen underpriced, or is the reality somewhere in the middle? It's often said, "You can't beat the market," and the market clearly shows where it is, though some opportunities exist.

Horacio Ruiz
