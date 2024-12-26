Pro Football Hall of Fame Gathering Artifacts from the 2024 Season
There are major milestones, like the one reached last night when Lamar Jackson broke Michael Vick's record for career rushing yards by a quarterback of 6,109, and there are smaller ones that go unnoticed. But no matter how much media attention a milestone gets, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, stewards of the game, are there to preserve as much as they can.
Some of the records and achievements this season are mind-bending, considering the NFL has a 105-year history. Below, we'll look at some of the items the Hall acquired this season and the reasons for their historical significance.
On December 5th, the Hall of Fame acquired a game ball signed by the Detroit Lions duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. They became the first set of teammates in NFL history to each total at least 2,000 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns in their first 25 games together (2023-24).
Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams had himself quite the game against his former team, the New York Jets. In Week 13, he became the first player in NFL history to record multiple sacks, an interception-return touchdown and a blocked kick in the same game. Williams also had the longest interception return by a defensive lineman, a 92-yard pick-six. The Hall of Fame received the jersey he wore during the game.
The Hall of Fame received Justin Jefferson's jersey from the game in which he broke the record for the most receiving yards by a receiver in their first five seasons. Jefferson did it with seven games left in the season on Nov. 17, 2024. He passed Torry Holt, who was the previous record holder. As of this writing, Jefferson has 7,286 receiving yards. Holt's old record stood at 6,784.
The Hall of Fame received the gloves worn by Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown when he caught a Hail Mary pass touchdown of 52 yards from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels as time expired for the win. It was just the seventh time in NFL history that NFL history that a game-winning touchdown pass of at least 50 yards was completed as time expired. Brown signed the gloves, and both Brown and Daniels signed an end-zone pylon.
The Hall received the cleats worn by Derrick Henry when he became just the 13th player ever to achieve 10,000 rushing yards and 100 touchdowns from scrimmage, achieving both milestones in a Week 5 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. Henry is currently 22nd all-time on the career rushing yards list.
The final ball thrown by Jayden Daniels to receiver Terry McLaurin in a Week 3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals set a record for highest completion percentage in a game by a rookie quarterback. Daniels finished 21-for-23, good for 91.3% and better than Dak Prescott's previous record of 86.9% (20-for-23).
The artifacts above will remain a part of the Hall of Fame's collection. It remains to be seen what, if anything, will be attained to commemorate Jackson's special night as the all-time rushing leader as a quarterback.