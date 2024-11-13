Collectibles On SI

Panini Prizm Monopoly WNBA Serves Up Top Rookies, Affordability and Caitlin Clark

Collectors have a chance to chase colorful Clark cards and this past season's other top rookies.

Caitlin Clark rookies are featured in Prizm Monopoly WNBA boxes.
Panini is poised to release yet another WNBA card set -- and this one is affordable.

After releasing sets at a high price point and too expensive for many, Panini Prizm Monopoly WNBA basketball boxes are both cheaper and also loaded with this past season's top rookies and legends.

Combining trading cards with the famed board game, this is a set that gives collectors the chance to chase colorful cards of Caitlin Clark and other rookies.

And at about $50 a box, it makes for a great gift or something collectors will want to rip themselves. Each box features six packs with four cards in each pack.

A box of Panini Prizm Monopoly.
In all, the set is made up of just 72 cards. The cards have a metallic shine to them like past Prizm products.

The set also features plenty of parallels. Many of them are highlighted by patterns borrowed from popular Monopoly icons from the board game produced by Parker Brothers.

The complete checklist has yet to be released. The product is scheduled to hit shelves on Jan. 12.

