2024 Origins WNBA: The Best Women’s Basketball Card Set Ever?

Rookie cards and patches highlight the new high-end set.

Clemente Lisi

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up before playing against the Connecticut Sun during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Panini Origins WNBA isn’t only a high-end set, it may also be the best women’s basketball cards ever produced.

A box, which features two autographs and one relic card, is a wonderful way for collectors to cap off what has been a record-breaking season for the WNBA in terms of attendance. Nonetheless, there are some things to know about before you spend money on a box.

While many are flocking to the league because of its wonderful rookie class -- spearheaded by Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Rickea Jackson.

Here’s a look at why this is a set worth getting: 

Caitlin Clark rookie cards

The best women’s basketball player in a generation has grown interest in both the WNBA and Clarks’ cards. This box gives you a shot at getting a Clark rookie card -- the first pack-pulled ones featuring her in an Indiana Fever jersey -- with a galaxy theme.  

Base cards come in a variety of parallels, including red (#/99), blue (#/75), teal (#/49), purple (#/25), gold (#/10) and black, which are 1/1. 

Better yet, there’s also a chance at pulling an autograph (Warning: They are sticker autos) of the former Iowa star or getting one of her featured as an insert.   

Jumbo jersey cards

There’s nothing like a big old patch card. Given the great rookie class the league has had, the chances of pulling one makes this a worthy box for collectors to consider. The one knock is that the swatches are -- read the fine print -- not associated with any player or game.

Angel Reese is among the highlights of 2024 Panini Origins WNBA.
Here is the 30-card checklist:

1 Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

2 Dorka Juhasz, Minnesota Lynx

3 Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

4 Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks

5 Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

6 Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

7 Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings

8 Natasha Cloud, Phoenix Mercury

9 A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

10 Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky

11 Haley Jones, Atlanta Dream

12 DiJonai Carrington, Connecticut Sun

13 Jacy Sheldon, Dallas Wings

14 Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

15 Dyaisha Fair, Las Vegas Aces

16 Marine Johannes, New York Liberty

17 Kate Martin, Las Vegas Aces

18 Nika Muhl, Seattle Storm

19 Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

20 Sophie Cunningham, Phoenix Mercury

21 Katie Lou Samuelson, Indiana Fever

22 Sue Bird, Seattle Storm

23 Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

24 Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

25 Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles Sparks

26 Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

27 Aaliyah Edwards, Washington Mystics

28 Alissa Pili, Minnesota Lynx

29 Marquesha Davis, New York Liberty

30 Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Sneaker Spotlight

We all like kicks -- and focusing cards on players and sneakers is a great idea. While it isn’t new, the insert is making its WNBA set debut. Inserts (they come in a variety that also include Blank Slate and Drip) come one per box.

Sneaker Spotlight insert cards.
Here is the checklist:

1 Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets

2 Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

3 Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

4 Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

5 Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Boxes – featuring one pack of 10 cards – retails for $340.

