Panini Releases Instant Cards Featuring New York Liberty Celebration
It's a party and trading cards all in one.
Panini released Instant Cards featuring New York Liberty’s Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, Ellie the Elephant and the entire team to commemorate the franchise's first WNBA championship.
The cards, available on the Panini America website through Wednesday, start at $9.99, depending on the variation.
WNBA cards have seen a major boom this season, led by players like star rookie Cailtlin Clark and products such as 2024 Origins WNBA and Panini Select WNBA.
The Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Finals 3-2 in the best-of-five series. The players were rewarded last week with a ticker-tape parade down Broadway in New York City.
Jones was named Finals MVP after scoring 17 points in the final Game 5 overtime game, in which the Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx 67-62.