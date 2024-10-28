Collectibles On SI

Panini Releases Instant Cards Featuring New York Liberty Celebration

Instant Cards featuring New York Liberty’s Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, Ellie the Elephant and the entire team to commemorate the franchise's first WNBA title.

Clemente Lisi

New York Liberty players are shown on a float during the ticker-tape parade, Thursday, October 24, 2024, in Manhattan.
New York Liberty players are shown on a float during the ticker-tape parade, Thursday, October 24, 2024, in Manhattan. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a party and trading cards all in one.

Panini released Instant Cards featuring New York Liberty’s Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, Ellie the Elephant and the entire team to commemorate the franchise's first WNBA championship.

The cards, available on the Panini America website through Wednesday, start at $9.99, depending on the variation.

Panini released Instant Cards of the New York Liberty
Panini released Instant Cards of the New York Liberty / Panini America

WNBA cards have seen a major boom this season, led by players like star rookie Cailtlin Clark and products such as 2024 Origins WNBA and Panini Select WNBA.

The Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Finals 3-2 in the best-of-five series. The players were rewarded last week with a ticker-tape parade down Broadway in New York City.

Jones was named Finals MVP after scoring 17 points in the final Game 5 overtime game, in which the Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx 67-62.

Published |Modified
Clemente Lisi
CLEMENTE LISI

Clemente Lisi is a writer and editor with nearly three decades of experience. You can follow him at x.com/ClementeLisi.

Home/Inside the Hobby