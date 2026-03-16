The Poncho Pikachu Promo Cards Are Soaring to Record Highs

Pikachu has long been the face of the franchise as the single most recognizable Pokémon ever. There's no questioning his appeal and popularity, but what happens when you make him cosplay other well-loved characters? You get the iconic Poncho Pikachu promos from the X&Y era.

Once upon a time these were widely available in retail promo boxes distributed throughout Japan's Pokémon Centers and other hobby stores. Nowadays, they're true collectors items that have appreciated tenfold since they were released.

A Brief History of the Poncho Pikachu Promos

The Pretend Team Skull Pikachu was the last of its kind | CardLadder

The Poncho promo cards were distributed in the mid-2010s which is classified as the "mid era" or "modern vintage" in the Pokémon TCG community. Six of these Pikachu cards were distributed as Full Art X&Y Promos.

A seventh variety, the Pretend Team Skull Pikachu (still classified as a Poncho promo despite the design no longer being Pikachu literally wearing a poncho), was released during the Sun & Moon era as the final Full Art Pretend promo.

They were obtained in special Japanese promo boxes where said cards were a guaranteed inclusion along with themed deck boxes and sleeves. The boxes originally retailed for around $40 — a price that seems unbelievable for even the most basic Pokémon products nowadays.

Price Comparison from Past to Present

1. Pretend Team Skull Pikachu - 2018

The Pretend Team Skull Pikachu once sold for less than $100 in a PSA 10 | CardLadder

The earliest sold listing available on CardLadder's database for this particular card comes from September 2018, where a PSA 10 copy sold for only $73. To put that kind of price into perspective, $73 wouldn't even be enough to have this card graded with PSA in 2026.

2. Pretend Team Skull Pikachu - 2026

This recently completed auction set the record for highest sum paid for a PSA 10 Pretend Team Skull Pikachu | CardLadder

The most recent verified sale of a PSA 10 Pretend Team Skull Pikachu also happened to be its most expensive yet. $15,500 is the new all-time highest record for a PSA 10 graded copy and the third-highest of all time

of this particular card, trailing only two sales for BGS Black Labels.

3. Poncho Rayquaza Pikachu - 2022

Both Poncho Pretend Rayquaza Pikachus were valued under $2000 just four years ago | CardLadder

The data for this set of cards doesn't go as far back as 2018, but their values nearly four years ago are still just as unbelievable to look back on. Both the #230 and #231 cards, in PSA 10 grades, sold for less than $1,700 in October 2022.

4. Poncho Rayquaza Pikachu - 2025

The Poncho Rayquaza Pikachus jumped up 4x in three years | CardLadder

While there haven't been any sales verified by CardLadder for 2026 yet, there's no question that these prices are lower than what they would be going for currently. A pair of both Poncho Rayquaza cards in PSA 10 grades sold for $7,300 and $8,100 in September 2025, but judging how much the market has jumped, those numbers might not even be enough to buy just one.

5. Poncho Charizard Pikachu - 2022

The Poncho Charizard Pikachus are typically the most expensive of the bunch | CardLadder

The Poncho Charizard Pikachu promos are two of the most expensive and sought after of the bunch, and for good reason. They combine the Pokémon TCG's most iconic and collected characters into the same card, and the numbers speak for themselves. Both variants in PSA 10 grades sold for around $2,000 in 2022, a couple years before the hype truly started to climb.

6. Poncho Charizard Pikachu - 2025

Just like the Rayquazas, the Poncho Charizard Pikachus have jumped up in price 4x over three years | CardLadder

The latest PSA 10-graded sale reflected on CardLadder's database for this set of Ponchos is from September 2025, where the #207 and #208 variants sold for $9,500 and $8,800 respectively. While no PSA-graded sales have completed yet, a pair in matching BGS 10 grades went to market more recently. The #207 promo sold in January 2026 for $14,600 while the #208 card fetched $9,500 right before the new year.

7. Pretend Gyarados/Magikarp Pikachu - 2017

You could own both Gyarados and Magikarp Ponchos in PSA 10 grades for only $110 back in 2017 | CardLadder

Just like the Pretend Team Skull Pikachu promo, it's incredible to see just how affordable these cards were nearly a decade ago. $110 would be enough to get anyone both the Gyarados and Magikarp Poncho promos with PSA 10 grades back in January 2017. That same number nowadays would only be good enough for the sleeves these cards came with.

8. Pretend Gyarados/Magikarp Pikachu - 2026

From $100 for the pair, both the Gyarados and Magikarp Poncho Pikachu cards are now worth over $20,000 combined | CardLadder

A 21,900% over nine years is something that not even the best stock traders may ever experience, but someone that has held these two cards since 2017 just did. Both the Gyarados and Magikarp Pretend Pikachu promos are now worth in the $11,000 range each as of March 2026, a massive jump from the $50 valuation they once had.

The Lasting Legacy of the Ponchos

A BGS Black Label Poncho Charizard Pikachu #207 is the most expensive of the promos and the only one that has sold for six digits | CardLadder

While there are arguments that these cards nowadays aren't for the casual collector or Pokémon fan due to their high price points, the numbers prove that wasn't always the case. The Poncho Pikachus are not only iconic because they're expensive, but because they come from a time where the Hobby was far from what it is today.

Even if The Pokémon Company decides to re-release these promos or create new versions, they're just like the original Precious Metal Gems set in the sense that they are desired because of natural hype, scarcity, and longevity. They weren't considered as grails back then but they definitely are now and in the foreseeable future.