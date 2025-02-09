Patrick Mahomes Rookie Cards: Exploring Options for all Budgets
Patrick Mahomes is clearly one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in NFL history. With Super Bowl 59 upon us, there's no better time to dive into the world of Mahomes rookie cards. Whether you're a budget-conscious collector or looking for a high-end investment, here’s a breakdown of the best options at various price points.
The Super Bowl Value Buys: Cool Cards on the Cheap
$15 To $50: Some Fairly Affordable Options in Raw Form
2017 Panini Score Base Rookie #403 – A classic entry-level card, featuring Mahomes in his Texas Tech uniform. It’s widely available and perfect for new collectors. This card comes from one of Panini’s more affordable product lines, making it an accessible way to own a Mahomes rookie without breaking the bank. While it lacks some of the premium features of higher-end cards, it still holds value as one of his earliest releases. Recent eBay sales range from $19.99 (Nov. 16) - $49.99 (Feb. 7).
2017 Leaf Draft Rookie #56 – While not officially licensed by the NFL, this card is an inexpensive way to own a Mahomes rookie. Leaf Draft has long been a go-to for budget-conscious collectors looking to acquire early cards of future stars. The card features Mahomes in his college uniform and provides an entry-level option for those who want to grab a rookie card without spending too much. Recent eBay sales range from $16.95 (Feb. 1) - $20.00 (Feb. 3)
2017 Panini Prestige Rookie #232 – Featuring Mahomes in his Chiefs uniform, this card offers a sleek look at a reasonable price. Prestige is known for its sharp photography and clean design, making it an attractive option for collectors who want a Chiefs-branded Mahomes rookie without the premium cost of higher-end brands. Recent eBay sales range from $35.00 (Jan. 18) - $50.00 (Jan. 9)
$125 - $275 Range: Solid Starter Picks
2017 Donruss Rated Rookie – One of the most recognizable Mahomes rookies, this card has great design and strong collector appeal. The "Rated Rookie" designation has long been a staple in the hobby, and its nostalgic design makes it a favorite among collectors. With its affordability and solid long-term value, this card is a must-have for Mahomes fans. Recent eBay sales range from $129.99 (Jan. 25) - $285.00 (Dec. 9).
2017 Donruss "The Elite Series" Choice #7 – Featuring Mahomes in his Chiefs uniform, this card offers a sleek look at a reasonable price. The Elite Series is known for its holographic overlay and clean design, making it a great option for collectors who want a Mahomes rookie that starts to climb the ladder of premium value. Recent eBay sales range from $135.00 (Jan. 21) - $270.00 (Nov. 24).
$450 - $700 Range: For Those Who Want To Step Up Thier Game
2017 Panini Rookies & Stars Patrick Mahomes II RC #201 Chiefs PSA 10 - A key rookie card of the Kansas City Chiefs' superstar. Graded PSA 10 Gem Mint, it holds strong value among collectors. While not as premium as Prizm or Contenders, it remains a desirable entry-level Mahomes rookie, often selling for $400-$800, with potential upside as his legacy grows. Recent eBay sales range from $450.00 (Nov 15) - $600.00 (Jan. 27).
$1,000 - $1,500 Range: Serious Collector’s Territory
2017 Panini Prizm Rookie (Silver) PSA 9 – The Prizm brand is a staple in modern collecting, and Mahomes' rookie holds strong value. This card is known for its clean design, chromium finish, and broad collector appeal. Additionally, the Silver Prizm parallel is one of the most sought-after non-numbered variations, offering a premium shine and scarcity that makes it highly desirable among collectors. While the base Prizm is a great option, securing a Silver Prizm can be a true game-changer for a collection. Recent eBay sales range from $1000.00 (Nov. 24) to $1499.00 (Jan. 25).
$5,000+ Range: The Higher-End of the Spectrum
2017 Panini Prizm Disco Patrick Mahomes II #269 PSA 10 - The 2017 Panini Prizm Disco Prizm Patrick Mahomes II #269 is a highly sought-after rookie card featuring a stunning disco parallel design. Graded PSA 10 Gem Mint, it boasts exceptional eye appeal and scarcity compared to the base Prizm version. As Mahomes cements his legacy with MVPs and Super Bowls, this card’s value continues to rise, often commanding several thousands of dollars, making it an exclusive investment for serious collectors. A recent eBay sale was $5,000.00 (Jan. 20)
$50,000+ Range: Where the Whales Swim & The Grails Live
2017 Panini Contenders Optic Rookie Ticket Patrick Mahomes (Autographed Red Prizm 62/75) #103 SGC 10 - This is one of the most coveted rookie cards of the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar. Featuring Mahomes’ on-card autograph and the iconic Rookie Ticket design, this Red Prizm parallel adds rarity and prestige. Graded SGC 10, it signifies pristine condition, making it even more desirable. With only 75 copies produced, its scarcity and high demand push values into the upper five-figure range, especially as Mahomes continues both his Hall of Fame trajectory and quest for a third consecutive championship. The most recent eBay sale was $50,000 (Jan. 15).
Whether you're ripping open a hobby pack in hopes of pulling a Mahomes rookie, hunting through a card show, negotiating a trade, or finally securing that dream card from your wishlist, the thrill of collecting his cards is undeniable. With each record he breaks and championship he chases, the demand for his rookie cards continues to surge.
From affordable base cards to ultra-rare autographs, there's a Mahomes rookie card for every collector. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, owning a piece of his legacy is nothing short of an exciting opportunity.