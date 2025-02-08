The Super Bowl Value Buys: Cool Cards on the Cheap
Here are a few great pieces that won't break the bank and still light up your display case. For the Superbowl stars, here's what you can find!
Travis Kelce
2023 Select Travis Kelce Field Level Tri Color /75
This card is gorgeous card. Travis Kelce's 2023 Panini Select Field Level Tri Color numbered to 75 is full of color, and seems like much more than just three colors, as the card is labeled. It's also a great image with field staff in the background, and a rare NFL landscape card.
Last sale of this raw card was just over $2, and a PSA 10 was sold, according to 130point, was $32 in November 2024.
Jalen Hurts
2020 Panini Prizm Jalen Hurts Orange Lazer
The Orange Lazer parallel is fantasitcally recognizable. The bright border and 'lazer' like accents flicker as you wave it in the light. And Prizm is an iconic brand and one of the most desired products to collect rookies.
Finding a rookie parallel, that pops like the Orange Lazer, of a star quarterback that's a reasonable price. But this can be had for less than $30. Searching sold results on 130point most are going less than $50, with the last recorded sale on January 25th for $26.
Patrick Mahomes
2023 Panini Prizm Patrick Mahomes Flashback No Huddle
Patrick Mahomes is one of those athletes that transcends the hobby, no matter the card, it has value and is desired, like MLB's Shohei Ohtani. And his 2023 Prizm No Huddle is both flashing and collectible. The polkadot like circles float on the card like bubbles on summer day.
While a card like this looks the part of high dollar piece of cardboard, it is pretty reasonable even with Mahomes. A recent sale on eBay's sold listings show that one went for $22 the day of this writing, February 8th
Saquon Barkley
2024 Panini Absolute Ground Hoggs Material #/250
Saquon Barkely has a historic and career year in his first season as a Philadelphia Eagles. Being his first run in Philly, there have not been many cards printed with him in an Eagles uniform.
But one that sticks out is his 2024 Panini Absolute Ground Hoggs Material card, numbered to 250. This card feels like something out of the early 2000s. It has the background of grass and dirt, and has a relic piece of a football. An interesting piece for those who like relics that aren't simple white napkins. It also has great timing...'Ground Hoggs' right around the Ground Hog month? Perfect!
This card, according to 130point just sold for $35 the day after Ground Hog's day, February 3th.