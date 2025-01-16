Paul Skenes Anime Card Image Released by Topps
Anime cards are back, and Topps announced it by revealing Paul Skenes' first anime card. First released in last year's 2024 Bowman product, the anime cards were fashioned after the wood border designs from 1955 Bowman and combined with the Pokémon aesthetic.
Paul Skenes Last Rookie Cards of 2024
While the base version of the cards are case hits, each player's card was also released in numbered versions — gold out to /50, orange out of /25, red out of /5, and a 1-of-1 Superfractor.
7 Vintage Baseball Cards Under $1,000 To Start A Collection
While Topps didn't announce that the anime cards will be released in 2025 Bowman, like last year, it's assumed they will be. 2024 Bowman was released in May, and the anime inserts could only be found in hobby boxes, not retail blasters. Last year's cards were designed by Micah Solusod, a well-known anime voice actor, a freelance artist, and a baseball fan.
Justin Herbert's Platinum NFL Shield Card Sold for $1.8 Million; What's it Worth Now?
The players featured in the inaugural '55 Bowman Anime inserts were a loaded mix of veterans, rookies, and prospects that included Elly De La Cruz, Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Druw Jones, Jackson Holliday, Henry Davis, Mookie Betts, Marcelo Mayer, Corbin Carroll, Ronald Acuña Jr., Jackson Chourio, Masataka Yoshida, Julio Rodriguez, and Jasson Dominguez.
Skenes will be the headliner for this year's anime series, but it'll be interesting to see who else gets a card. Early favorites to get an anime card could include Freddie Freeman, Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Bryce Harper, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Shota Imanaga, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.