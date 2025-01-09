Paul Skenes Most Graded Baseball Rookie in 2024; Holliday Second and Langford Third
It's no surprise that Paul Skenes was the most-graded baseball rookie in 2024. His stardom took off from the minute he debuted on May 11. But several other talented rookies were graded, showing strong numbers among PSA and SGC submissions.
According to data from Gem Rate, Skenes cards were graded about 65,700 times by PSA and 17,700 times by SGC. Jackson Holliday's cards were graded 52,000 times by PSA and 13,500 times by SGC. Wyatt Langford, named American League Player and Rookie of the Month for September, had his cards graded 29,700 times by PSA and 7,200 times by SGC.
Skenes' most graded card in 2024 was his 2023 Bowman Draft card. It was PSA's 13th most graded card in 2024, with 8,946 submissions and 56% receiving Gem Mint 10s. PSA 10s sell for an average of $40, according to PSA.
Skenes' 2nd-most graded card was the Chrome version of 2023 Bowman Draft. It was the 40th most graded card with 4,216 submissions, and 36% of them got a Gem Mint 10. According to Sports Card Investor, PSA 10 copies are selling for about $130.
Langford, who had a strong finish to his rookie season for the Texas Rangers, also had two cards that made PSA's Top 100.
Langford's 2023 Bowman Draft Chrome "1st Bowman" was graded 3,928 times, good for 46th on PSA's Top 100. The base version of his 2023 Bowman Draft card was graded 3,701 times - the 55th most graded card.
Holliday, Baseball America's No. 1 prospect at the beginning of the 2024 season, had his 2022 Bowman Draft graded by PSA 4,096 times in 2024. It was the 42nd-most graded card and good for the 3rd-most graded baseball card of a 2024 rookie.