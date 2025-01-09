Collectibles On SI

Paul Skenes Most Graded Baseball Rookie in 2024; Holliday Second and Langford Third

Five cards featuring rookies from the 2024 MLB season cracked PSA's Top 100 list of graded cards. Four cards came from the 2023 Bowman Draft set, and one card - of Jackson Holliday - came from 2022 Bowman Draft.

Horacio Ruiz

May 11, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch in his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
May 11, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch in his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's no surprise that Paul Skenes was the most-graded baseball rookie in 2024. His stardom took off from the minute he debuted on May 11. But several other talented rookies were graded, showing strong numbers among PSA and SGC submissions.

Wyatt Langford rounds the bases
Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) runs the bases after hitting a double against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Check Out My Cards Reaches 40 Million Active Listings

According to data from Gem Rate, Skenes cards were graded about 65,700 times by PSA and 17,700 times by SGC. Jackson Holliday's cards were graded 52,000 times by PSA and 13,500 times by SGC. Wyatt Langford, named American League Player and Rookie of the Month for September, had his cards graded 29,700 times by PSA and 7,200 times by SGC.

Ken Griffey Jr. and the Enduring Sports Cards of the 80s and 90s

Jackson Holliday at-bat
Aug 31, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Orioles second base Jackson Holliday (7) at bat in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Skenes' most graded card in 2024 was his 2023 Bowman Draft card. It was PSA's 13th most graded card in 2024, with 8,946 submissions and 56% receiving Gem Mint 10s. PSA 10s sell for an average of $40, according to PSA.

Sports Illustrated Men's Wrestler of the Year in Cards: Cody Rhodes

2023 Bowman Draft Chrome Paul Skenes
Image Courtesy of eBay

Skenes' 2nd-most graded card was the Chrome version of 2023 Bowman Draft. It was the 40th most graded card with 4,216 submissions, and 36% of them got a Gem Mint 10. According to Sports Card Investor, PSA 10 copies are selling for about $130.

Langford, who had a strong finish to his rookie season for the Texas Rangers, also had two cards that made PSA's Top 100.

Wyatt Langford in his rookie season for the Texas Rangers.
Sep 27, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Langford's 2023 Bowman Draft Chrome "1st Bowman" was graded 3,928 times, good for 46th on PSA's Top 100. The base version of his 2023 Bowman Draft card was graded 3,701 times - the 55th most graded card.

2023 Bowman Draft Chrome Refractor Wyatt Langford
Image Courtesy of Sports Card Investor

Holliday, Baseball America's No. 1 prospect at the beginning of the 2024 season, had his 2022 Bowman Draft graded by PSA 4,096 times in 2024. It was the 42nd-most graded card and good for the 3rd-most graded baseball card of a 2024 rookie.

2022 Bowman Draft Jackson Holliday
Image Courtesy of COMC
Published |Modified
Horacio Ruiz
HORACIO RUIZ

Home/Inside the Hobby