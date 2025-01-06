Sports Illustrated Men's Wrestler of the Year in Cards: Cody Rhodes
It was a long and winding journey for Cody Rhodes, but in 2024 The American Nightmare brought a WWE Championship title to the Rhodes dynasty.
The son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, Cody’s career in the WWE started in 2007. In 2016, Cody left WWE to pursue other avenues of wrestling before co-founding AEW and becoming the vice president of the new venture in 2019. Rhodes’ return to the WWE in 2022 was mired with injuries, as well as storylines that turned against Rhodes’ favor. Wrestlemania 40, however, was a turning point. After the WWE fanbase rebuked a Roman Reigns versus The Rock match and voiced their displeasure at keeping Rhodes from the opportunity to a rematch dethroning Reigns, the time had come. The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, became the Wrestlemania 40 WWE Champion, finally sealing his longtime mantra of “finishing the story.”
The top three highest selling cards of 2024 for Cody Rhodes, Sports Illustrated’s Men’s Wrestler of the Year:
1. 2024 Panini Prizm WWE Black Finite 1/1 “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes Ungraded
Sold for $8,000 on September 16th on eBay
2. 2022 Panini Impeccable WWE 1/1 “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes 1/2 Ounce Gold Bar Ungraded
Sold for $3,895 on October 8th on eBay
3. 2023 Panini Impeccable WWE 1/1 “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes Gold Bar Ungraded
Sold for $3,471.56 on June 17th on eBay